Sioux City Council approves development agreement for Benson Building

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a development and minimum assessment agreement Monday for the redevelopment of the Benson Building.
Earlier this year, Nelson Construction & Development purchased the six-story brick and terra cotta structure, which was built in 1920, for $350,000 with the goal of redeveloping the building into 65 market-rate residential apartments on the upper five floors and 20,000 square feet of first floor commercial space. The project will use the quarter-block parking lot to the west of the building. The building's basement will also be converted into indoor parking for tenants.
"We're looking forward to it," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore remarked of the project before the vote. "That's a lot of market-rate apartment units going in. That's good."
By voting 4-0 to approve its consent agenda, the council greenlighted the development agreement. Mayor Bob Scott was absent from the meeting.
Under the agreement, Nelson Construction & Development will redevelop the property as Harkay Development, LLC and spend $12 million to renovate it and the adjacent parking lot by Dec. 31, 2022. The firm will also enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $6 million, residential and commercial combined, for a period of 10 years.
The city, in turn, will provide 100 percent property tax rebates on the city portion of the new incremental taxes created by the commercial and up to the amount of $1 million value added to the property for a 10-year period.
After the purchase of the property was finalized at the end of 2019, Nelson Construction & Development began work to repair and stabilize the brick work on the south and west side of the building, which eliminated a major safety concern for the city. Earlier this year, the council approved the vacation of the alleys adjacent to the building, which the firm purchased to accommodate access needs for the project.
"You secured the roofline on that south side of the sidewalk. That was much needed, so thank you," Councilman Alex Watters said.
The sale to Nelson Construction & Development marked the second time that the Benson was sold in less than two years. In the fall of 2018 it was purchased by Warnock Development for $150,000. In the years before that sale the building was occupied, in part, by an assortment of local artists who were known for their "Benson Burner" art shows. A martial arts business was also housed in the building before the 2018 sale.
In other action
The council also unanimously approved the second and third readings of an ordinance that would regulate pedestrians' use of medians within city streets and highways.
According to city documents, the use of certain medians, due to their width, shape or lack of legal access, creates a high risk of death or serious injury for pedestrians. The documents list a number of intersections throughout the city that do not have medians or islands of adequate width for pedestrians to stand, sit or stay on for any purpose other than crossing the street.
Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller previously told The Journal, "People panhandling at the roadside creates pedestrian and driver safety issues, so this ordinance is meant to address those safety concerns."
