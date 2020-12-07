Sioux City Council approves development agreement for Benson Building

According to city documents, the use of certain medians, due to their width, shape or lack of legal access, creates a high risk of death or serious injury for pedestrians. The documents list a number of intersections throughout the city that do not have medians or islands of adequate width for pedestrians to stand, sit or stay on for any purpose other than crossing the street.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller previously told The Journal, "People panhandling at the roadside creates pedestrian and driver safety issues, so this ordinance is meant to address those safety concerns."