SIOUX CITY -- Awesome Biker Nights organizers assured Sioux City Council members Monday that they have been reaching out to Historic Fourth Street District business owners to prevent a repeat of last year's dispute.
The council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution temporarily closing Fourth Street from Jones Street to Floyd Boulevard for the motorcycle rally and concert fundraiser, which runs June 6-8.
Last year, Historic Fourth Street District business owners voiced concerns to the council about high participation fees, limited access to storefronts and loss of business during the event. Eventually, a compromise was reached between business owners and event organizers that kept Awesome Biker Nights on Fourth Street.
"I can tell ya, I'm not going to go through what we went through last year over the street closures and over the businesses fighting back and forth. You put us in the middle and that was not our place to be in the middle," Councilwoman Rhonda Capron said.
Terry Douglas, Chairman of the Board for Awesome Biker Nights, said organizers have talked with and sent letters to business owners who will be impacted by the event. He said maps of proposed street closures have also been distributed.
"I don't know what the problem is closing the street now. We've reached out to everybody," he said. "I've left my email and my phone number and have gotten no negativity from nobody."
Councilman Alex Watters said he felt the late addition of the street closure to the council's agenda felt "very rushed."
"I just want to make sure that all of the businesses were given an opportunity to talk or voice their concerns. Not just that, 'I got a letter saying Awesome Biker Nights is happening this year,'" he said.
Douglas said business owners have been invited to Awesome Biker Nights board meetings. While he said no business owners have attended, he told Watters he hasn't received any "bad news." He said Kinseth Hospitality Inc. confirmed that the event won't conflict with the new downtown Courtyard by Marriott hotel being constructed in the former Convention Center parking lot.
"They want on board. They are going to work with us so we can have that part of the street," he said. "We have met with the United (Center) and they have no issues with us closing that off."
Councilman Pete Groetken asked Douglas if leaving the sidewalk open in front of a couple of the businesses last year was problematic.
"We told them we would work with them. If they want to contribute and be part of it, they can sell their stuff outside," Douglas said. "If they don't want to, that's fine. We're not going to close it off in front of them by no means."
Watters also voiced concerns about the length of Fourth Street organizers were asking to close.
"When I think attendance has been down the last couple of years, it's going to really look blank and empty in there and we're affecting businesses that maybe we don't need to if you condense the space," he said.
Douglas said organizers need the space for special events designed to keep people on the street all day.
"We're putting music so it keeps the flow from one band to the next," he said.
Other action
The council unanimously approved the execution of revised agreements with the City of North Sioux City and the South Dakota Department of Transportation to allow the Military Road Bridge project to move forward.
The bridge re-decking is one of two stages in a 10-month long project along Military Road. The second stage includes a full reconstruction of the road from the bridge to Riverside Boulevard.
The cost of the bridge portion of the project came in more than 15 percent above the engineer's estimated cost, which rendered the previous jurisdiction transfer agreement null and void. The South Dakota Department of Transportation and North Sioux City are contributing $1,878,000 to the project based on actual bid prices, according to city documents.
The engineer's opinion of probable construction costs for the total work is $6,125,500. The project has a late start date of May 1.
The council also voted 3-2 to approve a $82,500 settlement with Sioux River Properties, LLC in an eminent domain dispute over land value.
Councilman Dan Moore and Groetken voted against the settlement.
The city opted to use eminent domain in 2017 to acquire nearly 9,000 square feet of land and more than 15,000 square feet in easements on the property of Brad Lepper for the Big Sioux River Trail project.
After the Woodbury County Compensation Commission decided $34,000 would be an appropriate purchase price for the land, the city appealed that ruling, contending it should pay less.
Lepper had agreed to take the $34,000 named by the commission prior to the city's appeal. The city had originally offered Lepper just under $16,500 for the property.