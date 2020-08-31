Sioux City Council approves funding for Convention and Visitor's Bureau

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding Monday that authorizes quarterly $25,000 contributions to the Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB) for one year.
The CVB will focus on recruiting new events and promoting Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.
Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson three years ago. The Convention & Visitor's Bureau Board will manage the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board will continue to oversee the city-owned venues.
"I still have reservations that this is not anywhere near what we signed on for when we did a budget. Sorry, it isn't even close," Mayor Bob Scott said.
Under the proposal, which was first pitched to the council last July, member hotels in Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes would levy a 1 percent fee to finance the regional CVB. The fee would be in addition to the 7 percent hotel/motel tax collected on all rooms in Sioux City. Half that 7 percent tax is currently earmarked for tourism purposes, while the other half goes to the city's general fund. The CVB would recommend visitors stay at properties that voluntarily collect the 1 percent fee.
The Warrior Hotel, Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, and Courtyard Sioux City Downtown/Convention Center have signed agreements, according to Councilman Alex Watters. Sioux City businessman Dave Bernstein said other hotels are "on the verge of signing."
"I would suggest that the enthusiasm is really what drove them," Bernstein said of the hotels that have signed. "We've been in a state of limbo for the last few months for obvious reasons, yet we still have three that have signed."
Both South Sioux City and North Sioux City have declined participation at this time.
In a letter addressed to CVB Board President Mike Adams, Bart Gotch, chairman of South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, acknowledged the economic benefit that the CVB would bring to the tri-state region, but said he would look to resume discussions about South Sioux City's participation "when our communities rebound" from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrew Nilges, executive director of North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation (NSCEDC), wrote to Adams that the CVB was making "substantial progress" prior to the pandemic, but that NSCEDC "looks forward to resuming discussions when deemed appropriate."
The fact that the two communities aren't willing to participate at this time, Scott said, is "a real concern" for him.
"We've got some problems in our own community here, but yet they aren't willing to take a risk. It'll help their community just as much as it's going to help our community and they aren't willing to do it at this time," he said. "I've been around long enough to know that sometimes they don't jump on board after they tell you they're going to and we'll end up funding this thing 100 percent."
Bernstein said those two communities and their hotels not participating isn't "a good reason to just pull the plug on the whole thing."
As part of the proposal, the city will provide a total contribution of $100,000 to the CVB in quarterly payments of $25,000 beginning Sept. 1 and ending Aug. 31, 2021. The CVB agrees to present an annual budget, continue to recruit more hoteliers and businesses as stakeholders, develop a public relations plan to promote Sioux City and participating members and recruit new events to Sioux City, hire a full-time staff member dedicated to CVB efforts, and provide relevant and timely updated reports to the city.
