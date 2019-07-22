SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to rezone property so that the Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill can continue to operate a campground.
The site of the Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St., was zoned business park, but it will now be classified as general commercial.
The bar's owner, Michael Verzani, requested the zoning change after the city determined that a campground in the zoning district business park was not allowed. The city inspected the property on June 10, after an individual submitted complaints about camping at the property.
A letter was hand-delivered to Verzani on June 11 advising that camping was not allowed on the property. The city's inspector asked Verzani to cease all camping operations within a five-day period.
Dozens of supporters of the bar packed the council chambers on June 24. During that meeting, council members said they would do what they could to keep the campground, which has been in operation for years, going.
At its July 9 meeting, the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend rezoning and move the request forward for council approval.
During the council meeting Monday, commission member Jason Geary said city staff have confirmed that the Ickey Nickel's restroom and shower facilities are adequate and that Verzani will be getting a dump site "pretty quickly." Paving of a driveway was also recommended.
"Since there's cost involved, we tied that more to, as there's additional expansion and things of that nature, then that's something that could be solved in two weeks," Geary said. "If you're going to expand parking in the near future or you're going to make some changes to your parking, you're going to need to go through the process and put concrete down just like every other development would've had to have done."