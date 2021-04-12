Sioux City Council approves lease agreement for Long Lines Rec Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday in favor of a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's rental of Long Lines Family Rec Center's second floor.

During a March 8 council meeting, members of the Siouxland Pickleball Association expressed concerns they would ultimately be displaced from the facility by the Arena's hosting of youth games and tournaments.

City staff met with members of the association and the Arena to work through various concerns.

"We talked about a few things, one of them being nighttime use. Through our programming schedule on Wednesday and Sunday nights through Parks and Rec, we did identify some evenings that may work for pickleball," said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation director. "The Arena, when they don't have activities going on at night, would be willing to offer up Long Lines, as well."

Salvatore said the Arena will provide advanced notice to the Siouxland Pickleball Association when conflicting events arise and "will keep those disruptions to an absolute minimum."

Under the terms of the proposed lease agreement, the Arena will pay the city $6,500 per month for the first three years, and 50 percent of the rental fee would be used to offset the Rec Center's utility costs. The facility's climbing wall and party room would not be included in the lease.

