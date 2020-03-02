Sioux City Council approves master lease for Badgerow Building

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution authorizing a master lease for the Badgerow Building.

The city is expected to close on the building Tuesday, according to Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty.

The council approved a resolution in October for the city to purchase the 12-story structure for $750,000 from Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company so that it can be used for the continued redevelopment of downtown. Then, in November, the council unanimously approved a resolution adopting an amendment to the Combined Central Sioux City -- CBD Urban Renewal Area Plan in connection with the project, which will receive no more than $1 million in TIF funds.

Before the vote, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott asked Dougherty if four or five developers are still interested in the property.

"We still have strong interest," Dougherty told Scott.