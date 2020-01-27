Sioux City Council approves ordinance to allow city employees to live outside of Iowa

"That argument for me is counterproductive, because I don't think we ought to be out stealing other people's officers. I really don't," he said.

Councilman Pete Groetken said he worries that the public safety response, which he called "absolutely critical," wouldn't be as swift in the event of a major incident if officers were allowed to reside 20 miles outside of city limits.

"If a major event happens, criminal or man-made, and we need to respond, I want that response to be as quick as possible," he said. "The farther out we get, the more I worry about how hard it will be to get people in and to respond."

City Manager Bob Padmore noted that the distance could always be revisited again in the future if needed.

"We understand the need and the concerns about expanding the job applicant pool. We feel 10 miles is sufficient to start," he said.

Under the new ordinance, the city manager, assistant city manager and department heads will still be required to reside within Sioux City limits.

