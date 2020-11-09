Sioux City Council approves recommendation of SkyWest for federal contract for Chicago route

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a resolution Monday to recommend that the U.S. Department of Transportation award a three-year contract to SkyWest Airlines for service between Sioux City and Chicago under the Essential Air Service program.

Sioux Gateway Airport is covered by the federal program, which was created in 1978 to ensure that smaller communities maintained at least a minimal level of air service. The airport successfully used EAS protections to preserve Sioux City's air service when Delta Air Lines pulled out of the market years ago.

The Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees reviewed three proposals for EAS submitted to the USDOT by American Airlines, Boutique Air and SkyWest, which is doing business as United Express. Although Boutique Air presented a bid for zero subsidy, David Bernstein, the board's president, wrote in a letter to the USDOT that there were "significant issues" with the airline's bid that would jeopardize service not only at Sioux City, but all EAS markets that have service by Boutique Air.

"We feel that SkyWest is the lowest viable bid and competitive bid from an airline," Bernstein told the council before the vote.