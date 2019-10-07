SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a resolution Monday for the city to purchase the historic Badgerow Building for $750,000 from the bank that foreclosed on the 12-story structure years ago.
The council voted 4-0 in favor of a resolution approving and accepting a purchase agreement with the Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company for the purchase of the property at 622 Fourth St. so that it can be used for the continued redevelopment of downtown. Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore was absent from the meeting.
Before the vote, Mayor Bob Scott stressed that the city isn't getting into the development business. City officials expect to more than recoup the investment by reselling the Badgerow Building to a developer, which would increase the taxable value of the property.
"We've had at least three very interested parties in this particular building already," Scott said. "Our intent is to put out (a request for proposals) on this project. We're going to pick the very best developer after that RFP process that we think meets the goals of what the city has envisioned for this block. ... We are confident that there are interested parties out there that will finally get this building redone and occupied after a way too long of a period sitting empty."
City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said developers are showing "strong interest" in downtown Sioux City. He said he hopes the council will have several proposals to consider.
"We think this is a great opportunity to have this building down correctly and in a beneficial way for downtown," he said.
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust purchased the Badgerow for $1 million at a November 2018 auction after it submitted the only bid. The bank had foreclosed on the building the previous year after the owner, California-based Mako One and its managing partner, Bruce DeBolt, defaulted on a bond that was secured to pay to renovate and redevelop it.
Built in 1933, the structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Considered a premier example of the art deco style of architecture, it's perhaps best known for the American Indian figurines that line the top of the building.
The tallest commercial building in downtown Sioux City had been vacant and red-tagged by the city as unfit for occupation for more than three years before Mako One purchased it for $450,000 in 2007.
DeBolt had planned on transforming the Badgerow into a hub for small data centers, as well as space for restaurants, professional offices and other businesses. But his vision never came to fruition.
Convention Center
The council deadlocked when voting on a resolution to approve a change order request for labor and materials to remodel four public restrooms on the west side of the Sioux City Convention Center.
The restroom remodel, which would involve installing new tile, counter tops and fixtures, would cost $211,151 for labor and materials.
"They still look excellent to me," Scott said of the current restrooms. "It's just a large project to do as a change order. It's just too much for me."
L&L Builders is currently renovating the Convention Center. The project coincides with the construction of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel next door, which is expected to be completed in the fall. The council awarded L&L Builders the Convention Center renovation contract last October after rebidding the project, which initially came in nearly $1 million over budget.
City Manager Bob Padmore said the city's goal is to get the restroom remodel done before the official completion of the Convention Center renovation project.
"This had to be known a long time ago. This project has been going for a year and a half. You should've known this way back then," Scott said, chiding Padmore. "If the money was in the (capital improvement program), why is it all of a sudden, 'We've gotta get this done today?' I think it's way too much money. Those things better look really nice when you get done for that kind of dough."
After some discussion, the four council members present voted, resulting in a 2-2 tie. Scott and Councilwoman Rhonda Capron voted against the resolution, which will be brought up again for a vote at next Monday's council meeting.