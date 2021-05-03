Sioux City Council approves resolution for welcome sign

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, in a split decision, approved a resolution Monday adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of a new sign to welcome visitors to the city.

The sign will be located on the hillside south of the Sergeant Floyd Monument and northbound I-29. The project is expected to cost $250,000 based on the city engineer's estimate. The funds are budgeted for in the city's Capital Improvement Program.

The project was part of the council's consent agenda, but Mayor Bob Scott asked for a separate roll call vote. There was no discussion on the project before the vote. Scott was the lone council member to vote "no."

After the meeting, Scott explained to The Journal why he voted against the project.

"It's terribly expensive. I don't think it's the right location. And, I think we're causing a problem in the future, because we're not putting a sidewalk going down to that," he said. "People are going to want their picture by it, so when somebody falls or we have an emergency there, it's going to be a problem."

The project is expected to go out for bid this week, with bids being received by May 25. The project has a completion date of Oct. 31.

