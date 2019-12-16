Sioux City Council approves resolution to move forward jail project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted to approve a resolution Monday to formally support the formation of a joint authority between the city and Woodbury County to build and operate a new jail in Woodbury County.
The process moves forward county plans to construct a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates. The facility would be located on a 38-acre plot of land now owned by the city of Sioux City, which is located west of 28th Street and Outer Drive.
"I don't want to get anybody excited about this, it's just confirming what we can do," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said before the vote.
The county is moving the measure toward a vote on March 3. Iowa law holds that authority referendums only need a 50 percent affirmative vote to be passed in public measures, which is a far lower threshold than the 60-percent level for bond issue votes for county or school district measures in the state.
"This is really a big deal. Nothing like this has been done to this size or scope in the state, as far as anyone knows," Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Keith Radig told the council. "I don't know that the jail gets built without your assistance and your help."
Moore said formation of the joint authority presents an "excellent opportunity" for the city and the county to cooperate with each other.
"Sometimes, we have a hiccup or two just because we have a difference of opinion," he said. "I think we can demonstrate that we can, in fact work, together. I know going forward there are going to be other projects ... we'll need your cooperation with things as well."
Outgoing Councilwoman Rhonda Capron said a mega site should be the next issue the city and county address together.
In March, Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority, told the Journal that government leaders in Sioux City and Woodbury County need to play a more active role in luring a mega site to the area. A mega site requires at least 1,000 acres of shovel-ready land.
"When I first got on the council, the big deal for me was the mega site and we haven't done anything with that," said Capron, who was defeated in the November election by first-time candidate Julie Schoenherr.
Water rates
The Sioux City Council voted to approve an ordinance that will amend water rates for South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.
According to documents filed with the city, the City of Sioux City entered into agreements for water service with South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes in 2002. The agreement with Dakota Dunes was amended in 2004.
The 2020 rates for South Sioux City will decrease by 7.3 percent, while Dakota Dunes' rates will decrease by 4.8 percent. The minimum monthly charge, per the agreements, is set at $1,000 per community. Total revenue for both communities during 2019 was $125,770.63, according to the documents.
Sioux City staff calculated the 2020 annual rates based on a formula established when the agreements were made. The rates are based on a percentage of actual operational expenses from the year ending June 30, 2019, along with the amortization of capital projects identified in the agreements. A service charge of 15 percent is also included in the new rate.