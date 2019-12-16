Sioux City Council approves resolution to move forward jail project

"Sometimes, we have a hiccup or two just because we have a difference of opinion," he said. "I think we can demonstrate that we can, in fact work, together. I know going forward there are going to be other projects ... we'll need your cooperation with things as well."

Outgoing Councilwoman Rhonda Capron said a mega site should be the next issue the city and county address together.

In March, Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority, told the Journal that government leaders in Sioux City and Woodbury County need to play a more active role in luring a mega site to the area. A mega site requires at least 1,000 acres of shovel-ready land.

"When I first got on the council, the big deal for me was the mega site and we haven't done anything with that," said Capron, who was defeated in the November election by first-time candidate Julie Schoenherr.

Water rates

The Sioux City Council voted to approve an ordinance that will amend water rates for South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.

According to documents filed with the city, the City of Sioux City entered into agreements for water service with South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes in 2002. The agreement with Dakota Dunes was amended in 2004.