Sioux City Council approves resurfacing, reconstruction, repaving projects

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to advance multiple infrastructure projects.

The council unanimously approved the adoption of construction documents for the proposed construction of the Hamilton Boulevard resurfacing project, 36th Street to the city limits and 15th to 20th streets. The project includes panel patching, asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk ramps, replacement of pedestrian push buttons, and improved traffic signal detection.

The council also adopted construction documents for the South Rustin Street reconstruction project, Leech to Dodge avenues. The reconstruction of South Rustin Street includes pavement replacement, new sidewalks, new water main, new storm and sanitary sewers, and microduct for future fiber installation.

Another project the council moved forward was the Whispering Creek Drive repaving project, Castles Gate Drive to Nicklaus Boulevard. The council adopted plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for repaving approximately 1,300 feet of undermined paving along Whispering Creek Drive.

