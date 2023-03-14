SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council's approval of a rezoning request Monday will allow a developer to move forward with plans to convert the former East Junior High School into 38 apartment units.

Commonwealth Development Corporation of America plans to invest $17 million in the project, which will include a mix of apartment units ranging from one to four bedrooms. The property consists of the former school, 1520 Morningside Ave., and adjacent parking lots at 1525 S. Saint Aubin St., as well as 3814 and 3918 Peters Ave.

The council voted unanimously to rezone the property from Public Institutional and Neighborhood Conservation to General Residential. The project's site plan will come back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review.

Before the vote, Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked Tyler Sheeran, vice president of development for Commonwealth Development Corporation of America, whom the apartments would be marketed to.

"It is IRS section 42 housing," Sheeran said. "So, looking at Woodbury County, specifically, we're targeting individuals making $68,880 on an annual basis -- that's pre-taxed. So, as long are you're making less than that, which equates to about $33 an hour, you'd be eligible."

"What are you going to do with the old auditorium?" Mayor Bob Scott asked.

Sheeran told Scott the auditorium would be left open for tenant space. He said the building will contain a leasing office, a community room and a kitchenet for tenants to enjoy.

"The hope is to kind of maintain the historic structure inside. That said, we will be doing some extension rehabilitation there," he said. "The units, when you walk in them, they'll still have the historic feel. We'll still have a lot of state-of-the-art finishes your average renter would like to see right now."

The former East Junior High School closed in 1972. In 1985, the Sioux City School District sold the property to Western Hills Area Education Agency. The Education Agency sold the property to Morningside Preservation, LLC in 2021, according to the Sioux City Assessor's website.