Sioux City Council approves second reading of ordinance that would raise parking rates

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday to move forward a parking rate hike.

The council voted 4 to 0 to approve the second reading of an ordinance that raises rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained from voting since he is a Sioux City Community School District art teacher who works downtown and must pay for his own parking.

The last rate increase for street meter fees occurred in 2007, while ramp fees and parking fines were raised in 2019. City staff say rate increases are needed to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps and to buy new parking meters.

Currently, metered parking is $.60 per 30 minutes, $.75 per hour for the one, two and four-hour meters and $.50 for per hour for the 10-hour meters. Those fees would increase to $.80, $1 and $.75 if the council approves the third and final reading of the ordinance.

The bagged meter fee would increase from $8 to $14. Fines for overtime meters would rise from $10 to $12. After 30 days, those fines would jump from $15 to $21, and after 90 days from $30 to $42. Other parking-related fines would increase from $35 to $50, after 30 days from $40 to $55, and after 90 days from $50 to $70.

At Rivers Landing and Discovery parking ramps the following rate increases would be implemented for monthly users:

1 space used $50 to $52

2 to 100 spaces used $45 per space to $47

101-199 spaces used $40 per space to $42

200 plus spaces used $38 per space to $40

At Heritage and MLK parking ramps the following rate increases would be implemented for monthly users:

1 space used $50 to $60

2 to 100 spaces used $45 per space to $54

101-199 spaces used $40 per space to $48

200 plus spaces used $38 per space to $45

A monthly rate of $85 per month would be charged for reserved parking spots in the Heritage and MLK ramps, while the rate would be $77 for those spots at Discovery and Rivers Landing.