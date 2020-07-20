Sioux City Council approves settlement regarding water damage to Orpheum, downtown library

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The seating interior of the picturesque Orpheum Theatre was not at risk of damage when water flooded the basement five weeks ago.

The Sioux City Council in a Monday meeting approved a partial settlement of a tort claim involving a water main break that flooded the basements of the Orpheum Building and Wilbur Aalfs Library.

A water main broke in the 500 block of Pierce Street, where the Orpheum and library are on opposite sides of the street.

Wilbur Aalfs was closed to the public at the time of the water main break and remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A target date of Aug. 1 has been set to replace carpeting.

Mayor Bob Scott said the repairs were quickly done, and much more cheaply than in some instances of expensive damages that can take place when some home basements get flooded.

The break caused water to enter the library's basement, where the majority of the staff's offices are located. The cleanup efforts cost $13,459.