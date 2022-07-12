 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Council awards $40,000 contract for futsal court in Riverside Park

Futsal court (copy)

Leo Dabalos kicks the ball past Sergio Ruiz on the futsal court at Leif Erikson Park in this March 2021 file photo. The Sioux City Council awarded a service provider agreement Monday for a futsal court at Riverside Park, which will bring the city's number of courts to two. 

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council awarded a $40,000 service provider agreement Monday to an Oskaloosa, Iowa, lighting system company for a futsal court at Riverside Park. 

There was no discussion on the item before the council voted unanimously in favor of its consent agenda.

Musco Sports Lighting, LLC, will provide and install a Mini-Pitch System at the park. The Mini-Pitch system will be the second of its kind in the city. 

A Mini-Pitch System measuring 60 feet by 120 feet was installed north of Leif Erikson Park's tennis courts in 2020.

Angel Wallace, Sioux City Parks and Recreation manager, previously told The Journal that Musco Lighting and Kick It Forward have an initiative to install these types of courts throughout the state of Iowa. Wallace said the futsal court has become one of the most popular amenities at Leif Erikson Park. 

Futsal is a smaller version of soccer, which is typically played on a hard surface with size dimensions similar to a basketball court. Games consist of four field players and a goalkeeper.

People are also reading…

The court at Riverside Park will be located in the parking lot in front of the Port of Sioux City River-Cade Association's office, 1201 Council Oak Drive. The proposed court comes with lighting, fencing, goals and benches and will be available for soccer programming, pick-up soccer and tournaments.

Wallace said the location at Riverside Park was picked for the second court because of its accessibility and proximity to parking and restroom facilities.

According to city documents, Musco Sports Lighting, LLC submitted the lone bid for the project of $80,000. After a $40,000 contribution from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the city's total cost to Musco Sports Lighting, LLC will be $40,000. 

Additional contracts for electrical services and asphalt services will be less than $25,000, which will be approved under the city manager's authorization, according to the documents.

