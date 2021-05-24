Sioux City Council awards contract for phase 2 of riverfront development project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council awarded a $3.7 million contract to a local construction company Monday for phase 2 of the Chris Larsen Park riverfront development project.
W.A. Klinger, LLC submitted a bid of $3,713,408.97, which was the only bid received for the public improvement project. W.A. Klinger's total bid was nearly $38,000 below the city engineer's estimate of $3,751,400.
Documents filed with the city state that the sole bid for the project could be due to several factors, such as, the very competitive market, the complexity of the project with 214 bid items, and the fact that W.A. Klinger, LLC already mobilized on the site with the construction of Phase 1. Despite only having one bidder, staff recommended proceeding with the award, as costs for materials and supplies are only expected to increase and become harder to come by.
"Klinger has been working on phase 1. This will be very beneficial to the transition into phase 2," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said.
Based on the available funding, the project was bid to include the base bid -- site preparation and demolition of existing casino appurtenances and partial structure removal, site grading and filling, landscaping, trails, fountain/spray feature, and shelter -- and four alternates. The alternates were Virginia Overlook, Floyd Overlook, Virginia Shelter and Floyd Shelter.
Due to the available funding on the bid date, city staff decided to move forward with the construction of Floyd Shelter. According to the documents, Floyd Shelter was selected due to its location and the specified requirements of grant funding awarded toward that improvement. Phase 2 of the project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.
According to the documents, there is currently a deficit of $50,000 to complete the base bid plus Floyd Shelter. The riverfront fundraising committee is still actively raising funds and pursuing grants to eliminate the deficit to cover Virginia Overlook, Floyd Overlook and Virginia Shelter. These alternates could be brought forward later as a part of a change order if the additional funding is secured.