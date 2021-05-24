Sioux City Council awards contract for phase 2 of riverfront development project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council awarded a $3.7 million contract to a local construction company Monday for phase 2 of the Chris Larsen Park riverfront development project.

W.A. Klinger, LLC submitted a bid of $3,713,408.97, which was the only bid received for the public improvement project. W.A. Klinger's total bid was nearly $38,000 below the city engineer's estimate of $3,751,400.

Documents filed with the city state that the sole bid for the project could be due to several factors, such as, the very competitive market, the complexity of the project with 214 bid items, and the fact that W.A. Klinger, LLC already mobilized on the site with the construction of Phase 1. Despite only having one bidder, staff recommended proceeding with the award, as costs for materials and supplies are only expected to increase and become harder to come by.

"Klinger has been working on phase 1. This will be very beneficial to the transition into phase 2," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said.