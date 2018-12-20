SIOUX CITY -- During a special meeting Thursday, the Sioux City Council awarded a North Sioux City construction company a contract for the Military Road Bridge project.
The bridge re-decking is one of two stages in a 10-month long project along Military Road. The second stage includes a full reconstruction of the road from the bridge to Riverside Boulevard.
The council voted 4-0 to award a contract to the low bidder, RP Constructors, LLC, in the amount of $6,958,892.13, which is more than 13 percent above the engineer's estimate. Councilman Dan Moore was absent from the meeting.
On Monday, the council unanimously approved the execution of revised agreements with the City of North Sioux City and the South Dakota Department of Transportation to allow the project to move forward. When bids came in higher than expected, the previous jurisdiction transfer agreement was rendered null and void. The South Dakota Department of Transportation and North Sioux City are contributing $1,878,000 to the project based on actual bid prices, according to city documents.
After the project, which has a late start date of May 1, gets underway, contractors will have 70 working days to complete the street reconstruction. According to city documents, Military Road will not be closed to local traffic from River Drive in North Sioux City to River Drive in Sioux City for more than 150 days.
Under the contract, RP Constructors, LLC will receive a payment of $2,500 per day for each day that the roadway is opened before the 150-calendar day limit, up to a maximum incentive payment of $75,000. The contractor will be charged $2,500 per day for each day that the roadway is closed to traffic beyond the 150 calendar days.