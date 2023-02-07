SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to award a lease agreement to the Hesse Foundation for the rental of Riverside Recreational Sports Complex.

The nonprofit organization, which is affiliated with the Arena Sports Academy, is currently renting Long Lines Family Rec Center's second floor from the city, but the facility's climbing wall and party room are not included in the lease.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say that I have far too many gray hairs from this entire ordeal," Councilman Matthew O'Kane said. "This was not a great experience. I really hope that all the organizations, not just these two that are sitting in this room, can work together, because our youth are suffering if we're not able to find a common ground."

In October, the council voted to delete the Hesse Foundation's request to rent Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from its consent agenda to allow city staff to make changes to the lease agreement. Then, in December, city staff asked the council to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement from Westside Little League to rent the complex. That recommendation came after a review team evaluated proposals from both the Hesse Foundation and Westside Little League and, ultimately, selected Westside Little League to lease the complex.

During a council meeting on Dec. 5, Sioux City leaders expressed hope that Westside Little League and the Hesse Foundation could create a partnership that could be a "gamechanger" for children playing youth sports in the community. At that time, the council opted to defer a vote on the matter so that the two entities could continue discussions.

After city staff met with the Hesse Foundation and Westside Little League on Jan. 6, a preliminary schedule was created in accordance with both entities' registration numbers. The Hesse Foundation would need all six Riverside Complex fields, along with fields at other locations, for their softball league program, according to city documents. Based on field utilization, city staff recommended that the council award a lease agreement to the Hesse Foundation.

Dustin Cooper, executive director of the Arena, told the council Monday that Westside Little League will be allowed to use the fields for softball.

"The entire time, I've said that we will do that free of charge, no rent," he said. "Last week, I actually sent an email to all of the Little League presidents offering up field space for interleague play."

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the lease contains language that says that the Hesse Foundation agrees to sublease to Westside Little League Monday through Thursday during the summer for softball games, subject to the availability of the fields based on scheduled activities and appropriate insurance.