SIOUX CITY – The two candidates for an open City Council seat clashed Monday over long-term plans for fixing Sioux City’s crumbling infrastructure.
Challenger Julie Schoenherr said her top priority, if elected, would be to appoint a panel to develop a decade-long plan to identify and finance needed repairs.
At a forum hosted by the Sioux City Rotary Club, she argued that local leaders have deferred maintenance of streets, bridges, and water and sewer lines for decades.
"It's gone on for so long it's almost becoming impossible to overcome the obstacles that we have," she told the Downtown Rotary Club.
Schoenherr said the 10-year plan could result in a referendum that would call for raising the city's local sales tax from 1 percent to 2 percent.
"We have to create some revenue," she said. "We're not going to just find it in our budget."
Councilwoman Rhonda Capron warned that the cost of holding a special election would fall on local taxpayers, to the tune of around $25,000. The incumbent also argued Schoenherr's infrastructure plan was at odds with Schoenherr's campaign goal to avoid raising taxes.
Schoenherr's infrastructure plan would be in addition to the current five-year Capital Improvement Project (CIP) budget that the council annually adopts for all its departments. Capron argued her challenger's approach would conflict with state law that requires cities to adopt and certify budgets on an annual basis.
"I just want to make sure everybody knows a secondary CIP will not work," Capron told the Rotary audience at the Sioux City Convention Center. "They don't let us have a second CIP."
Capron contended the current council has made major strides in reducing a backlog of infrastructure needs, with the five-year CIP allocating more than $40 million for projects.
"We are doing what she is already thinking that we are not," Capron said of her challenger. "Bottom line is, we're on it."
During the half-hour forum Monday, Capron and Schoenherr also disagreed about the ease of access for the public to bring issues to the council. Schoenherr, owner-operator of SoHo Kitchen & Bar in Sioux City, argued that some citizens are reluctant to speak up at weekly council meetings because they are too intimidated by the formal setting. The 4 p.m. start time also conflicts with many residents' work schedules, she said.
Schoenherr suggested the council hold less formal town halls in the evenings or weekends.
Capron noted the council has tried more casual meetings in the past, citing the weekly "Coffee with the Council" forums that were held at City Hall and some local businesses. The forums were eventually discontinued due to a lack of citizen interest, she said.
"Nobody can tell me we're not accessible," she told the audience.
Capron, who is seeking her third, four-year term on the council, and Schoenherr advanced to the Nov. 5 general election after finishing first and second, respectively, in the Oct. 8 primary election.