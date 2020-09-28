Sioux City Council could consider more automated traffic cameras

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department recommended Monday that City Council members pursue options to step up traffic safety enforcement, including adding red-light cameras to more city intersections or having volunteers collect speeding violations with laser guns.
"Traffic safety continues to be a priority for the Sioux City Police Department. It also continues to be the No. 1 concern expressed by most citizens at our town halls and through our surveys," Sioux City Police Capt. Lisa Claeys told the council during a presentation.
Claeys said residents often request that the city add stoplights or stop signs and lower speeds on certain streets. She said studies have shown that signs "are often not the answer" and can have a negative effect. She presented three options for improving traffic safety in the community. The council could opt to implement all or some of them, according to Claeys.
The stand-alone speed enforcement option involves using a laser gun or a fixed unit to collect violations just like red-light cameras do. In fact, Claeys said the violations would be downloaded and uploaded through Redflex, the Arizona-based photo-enforcement company that operates red-light cameras at six intersections in the city.
"The laser gun can be deployed using volunteers who can move from location to location," Claeys said. "They just bring it in and then the officer downloads it. They'd have to review the violations just like we do with any of them."
Claeys said the city has the capability to gather a vehicle's speed at intersections with existing red-light cameras. She said the council could choose to collect speed data and issue speeding tickets at those intersections, as some Iowa cities are already doing.
"If we chose to do that, we would have to write a policy. We've never issued both, a red-light violation and a speed ticket at the same intersection," she said.
The third option Claeys presented to the council is installing red-light cameras at three additional intersections, which were identified based on traffic crash data. Claeys did not name the intersections. She said the cameras could target red-light violations only, red-light and speeding violations, or just speeding violations.
Councilman Alex Watters asked Claeys if tickets would be issued if a vehicle was going less than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.
"We don't have any speed (cameras) currently, but when we had speed, they had to be going 11 or more over the speed limit," she said. "I would say it would be open for discussion if we're talking about in town and, for instance, a school zone."
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked if speed cameras could return to the interstate. The cameras were removed as construction on Interstate 29 wrapped up.
"Was there any contingency left that we can put them back if we feel like there's way too much speed going on?" Schoenherr asked. "I've already had people come past me like I was standing still, and I'm going 65."
Claeys told Schoenherr that the city does have the authority to put the cameras back on the interstate.
Councilman Pete Groetken asked Claeys if the city could select a company other than Redflex or go it alone. She said the city could get a different vendor, but that the city doesn't possess the necessary technological capabilities to go without one.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.