Sioux City Council could consider more automated traffic cameras

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department recommended Monday that City Council members pursue options to step up traffic safety enforcement, including adding red-light cameras to more city intersections or having volunteers collect speeding violations with laser guns.

"Traffic safety continues to be a priority for the Sioux City Police Department. It also continues to be the No. 1 concern expressed by most citizens at our town halls and through our surveys," Sioux City Police Capt. Lisa Claeys told the council during a presentation.

Claeys said residents often request that the city add stoplights or stop signs and lower speeds on certain streets. She said studies have shown that signs "are often not the answer" and can have a negative effect. She presented three options for improving traffic safety in the community. The council could opt to implement all or some of them, according to Claeys.

The stand-alone speed enforcement option involves using a laser gun or a fixed unit to collect violations just like red-light cameras do. In fact, Claeys said the violations would be downloaded and uploaded through Redflex, the Arizona-based photo-enforcement company that operates red-light cameras at six intersections in the city.