Sioux City Council defers action on hiring consultant for pedestrian bridge over Missouri River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council on Monday split on whether to pursue a pedestrian bridge that would span the Missouri River into South Sioux City.

After a robust debate, the council tabled a proposed $59,000 consulting agreement with Smith-Group, Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin, for design and engineering services for a bridge.

Councilman Pete Groetken said he's perceived no wide community buy-in for the bridge, which is estimated to cost as much as $10 million. So. spending money on a consultant would be ill-advised, he said.

"Right now, we don't have the money," Groetken said.

However, council members Alex Watters and Julie Schoenherr said they've heard broad acceptance of the bridge, and the city's committee system has well vetted riverfront elements going back four years.

Watters said there is "tremendous" support for the bridge.

Watters and Councilman Dan Moore said hiring the consulting firm would not lock the city into proceeding with the project, but would rather helpfully give a solid cost estimate and point to some governmental grant sources to pursue for funding it.