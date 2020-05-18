Sioux City Council defers action on hiring consultant for pedestrian bridge over Missouri River

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council on Monday split on whether to pursue a pedestrian bridge that would span the Missouri River into South Sioux City.
After a robust debate, the council tabled a proposed $59,000 consulting agreement with Smith-Group, Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin, for design and engineering services for a bridge.
Councilman Pete Groetken said he's perceived no wide community buy-in for the bridge, which is estimated to cost as much as $10 million. So. spending money on a consultant would be ill-advised, he said.
"Right now, we don't have the money," Groetken said.
However, council members Alex Watters and Julie Schoenherr said they've heard broad acceptance of the bridge, and the city's committee system has well vetted riverfront elements going back four years.
Watters said there is "tremendous" support for the bridge.
Watters and Councilman Dan Moore said hiring the consulting firm would not lock the city into proceeding with the project, but would rather helpfully give a solid cost estimate and point to some governmental grant sources to pursue for funding it.
Groetken argued that without such plump outside funding, he doubted any community fundraising effort would pan out.
City Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Salvatore and Mayor Bob Scott said the quest to create a landmark riverfront element, sometimes termed an "iconic' feature, to draw visitors off Interstate 29 to stay in the city has proven difficult.
The proposed bridge would begin in Chris Larsen Park and span approximately 1,000 feet to South Sioux City. It would accommodate two-way shared use and be elevated to not interfere with boating on the river.
The agenda item on hiring the consultant will return to the council at its June 8 meeting.
The council is handling many separate steps in piecing together a riverfront development plan. In related action Monday, the council approved a $5.9 million contract with W.A. Klinger for a project that includes roadway, parking lot demolition, site grading, concrete trail pavement construction and park shelter construction, as well as electrical, sewer, water and storm utility improvements. The project is using combination of funding, including tax increment financing, grant funds and private contributions.
Klinger was the low bidder for the project, which was estimated by city engineers at $6 million.
In a third action related to the riverfront, the council, by a 4-1 vote, amended an existing consulting services agreement with SmithGroup, Inc.
SmithGroup requested an additional $745,575 for professional design and engineering services for Phase 2 construction of the project, which includes design and permitting of the west overlook, Virginia Street overlook and pavilion, Floyd plaza, fountain and pavilion, east picnic shelter, east overlook and Lewis and Clark signage.
Scott cast the lone dissenting vote.
