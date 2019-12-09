Sioux City Council defers vote on Badgerow Building consulting services agreement

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council deferred a vote on a consulting services agreement related to the redevelopment of the Badgerow Building for the second time Monday.

There was no discussion among council members before the 4 to 0 vote to further delay the matter. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore abstained from voting, citing a conflict of interest.

After the meeting, Moore told the Journal that a partner in his law firm now represents one of the parties involved in the transaction. The council is now scheduled to vote on the resolution regarding the consulting services agreement with Chicago-based Hunden Strategic Partners (HSP) on Dec. 16.

The council first voted unanimously to delay a vote on the resolution on Dec. 2, citing a lack of information about HSP's experience with projects that involve historic tax credits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City staff are proposing that the city enter into a contract with HSP to assist with the process of selecting a developer for the project. The contract would not exceed the price of $60,000 plus expenses and be funded through the Combined Central Sioux City -- CBD tax-increment financing, or TIF.