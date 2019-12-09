Sioux City Council defers vote on Badgerow Building consulting services agreement

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council deferred a vote on a consulting services agreement related to the redevelopment of the Badgerow Building for the second time Monday.
There was no discussion among council members before the 4 to 0 vote to further delay the matter. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore abstained from voting, citing a conflict of interest.
After the meeting, Moore told the Journal that a partner in his law firm now represents one of the parties involved in the transaction. The council is now scheduled to vote on the resolution regarding the consulting services agreement with Chicago-based Hunden Strategic Partners (HSP) on Dec. 16.
The council first voted unanimously to delay a vote on the resolution on Dec. 2, citing a lack of information about HSP's experience with projects that involve historic tax credits.
City staff are proposing that the city enter into a contract with HSP to assist with the process of selecting a developer for the project. The contract would not exceed the price of $60,000 plus expenses and be funded through the Combined Central Sioux City -- CBD tax-increment financing, or TIF.
According to documents filed with the city, interest in the historic building from "a variety of developers" continues to grow. The council approved a resolution in October for the city to purchase the 12-story structure for $750,000 from Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company so that it can be used for the continued redevelopment of downtown.
In November, the council unanimously approved a resolution adopting an amendment to the Combined Central Sioux City -- CBD Urban Renewal Area Plan in connection with the project, which will receive no more than $1 million in TIF funds.