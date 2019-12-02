Sioux City Council defers vote on consulting agreement for Badgerow Building

Given the magnitude of the project, City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said the city needs to "cast a wider net" to attract developers who have experience with large historic buildings.

"It's a fairly complex project, as you know, given the nature of the historic tax credits that are involved. In fact, there's a master lease that will continue on with the building; and whoever comes in to do development is going to have to work within the parameters of that lease," he said. "Honestly, we need somebody that knows what they're doing with historic tax credits."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott asked Dougherty to name specific projects that HSP consulted on that involved historic tax credits. Dougherty said he didn't have that information with him.

"They have worked extensively with private developers across the country both in the convention center world and also in other types of commercial development, office development," Dougherty said.

Councilwoman Rhonda Capron said she was under the impression that the city already has five to six developers that are "very interested" in the project and are "good choices."

"Why do we need to have someone go out and look for more?" said Capron, who also asked if the council would still get to select the developer if HSP is involved in the process.