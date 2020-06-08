Sioux City Council defers vote on consulting services agreement for pedestrian bridge

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will wait another month to vote on a proposed $59,000 consulting agreement with Smith-Group, Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin, for design and engineering services concerning a pedestrian bridge that would span roughly 1,000 feet to South Sioux City.
The bridge, which could cost $10 million or more, would begin at Chris Larsen Park Road, accommodate two-way shared use and serve as a landmark for Sioux City's Missouri Riverfront, drawing visitors off Interstate 29.
"I'm probably going to still support this because I don't know what else we have for a project that's going to pull anybody off the road without something like this," Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said, before proposing that the council defer a vote on the matter until July 6.
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she wants to do "a little bit more discovery work" on the project. She noted that she spoke with South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch and South Sioux City business leaders, who she said are in "100 percent support of the pedestrian bridge." She said Councilman Alex Watters also talked to members of the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce who are "showing a lot of interest," as well.
Scott said the bridge will only become a reality with federal funding.
"The city's never going to have this kind of money," he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said he is unsure about whether he can support the pedestrian bridge as the riverfront's iconic feature and asked that the proposal be referred to the riverfront steering advisory committee.
"I'd like to get their input not only on the bridge, but on other iconic features," he said. "We've relied on them. They've been a really good sounding board."
Moore read a letter from a constituent who opposes hiring a consultant to develop a plan to build the bridge. The individual called such spending a "boondoggle" in the letter and wrote that if there is community interest for the project, it should be a "privately funded endeavor."
"Who does maintain it? Who pays the insurance on it?" Moore asked. "You don't really need to have a design for $60,000 of local taxpayer money go toward that to really sort some of these issues out."
Councilman Pete Groetken said he would vote "no" on the agreement based on how things currently stand. He said a number of issues about the project concern him, including a lack of community support.
"All of the contacts I have had have not been supportive. But even with citizen support, I think we need to know how much a pedestrian bridge is going to cost our community," he said. "The two examples Matt (Salvatore) cites range between $15 (million) and $22 million."
Groetken said he hopes city staff can identify a budget and funding sources for the project before spending money on a consultant.
"I'm concerned if council invests millions of dollars over the next several years on a pedestrian bridge, which is what we would have to do most likely, there will be very little money available in the coming years to continue the progress Parks and Recreation has made over the last several years," he said.
In other action
The council also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a sewer rate adjustment.
The ordinance raises sewer rates by up to 4.5 percent for residential owners.
Utilities Department Director Mark Simms and Mayor Bob Scott have cited several reasons for the increase, including costs going up from year to year and the state seeking to reduce nitrogen in the water supply.
According to Simms, Sioux City has only had two 3 percent increases in sewer rates in the last eight years for residential customers. The last one came in August 2019, which was the first step in a series of years with anticipated increases.
Under the new ordinance, Sioux City residential customers will see a 4.5 percent increase in each of the next three years, through 2023.
