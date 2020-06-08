Sioux City Council defers vote on consulting services agreement for pedestrian bridge

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said he is unsure about whether he can support the pedestrian bridge as the riverfront's iconic feature and asked that the proposal be referred to the riverfront steering advisory committee.

"I'd like to get their input not only on the bridge, but on other iconic features," he said. "We've relied on them. They've been a really good sounding board."

Moore read a letter from a constituent who opposes hiring a consultant to develop a plan to build the bridge. The individual called such spending a "boondoggle" in the letter and wrote that if there is community interest for the project, it should be a "privately funded endeavor."

"Who does maintain it? Who pays the insurance on it?" Moore asked. "You don't really need to have a design for $60,000 of local taxpayer money go toward that to really sort some of these issues out."

Councilman Pete Groetken said he would vote "no" on the agreement based on how things currently stand. He said a number of issues about the project concern him, including a lack of community support.