Sioux City Council defers vote on ordinance that would limit pets such as snakes in the home

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council deferred a vote Monday on the first reading of an ordinance that would treat other domestic animals the same as dogs and cats.

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she would like to have a discussion on the number of animals that are allowed. The item is expected to be back on the council's agenda on Oct. 3.

Responding to the removal of over 50 snakes in a Sioux City home in July, city staff is proposing new household limits on such pets.

The city currently allows no more than three dogs or cats, with a limit on no more than two of the same species. For example, residents can own two dogs and one cat or two cats and one dog.

The proposed ordinance would expand the definition of “domestic animals” to any species that "normally is bred, raised, and is accustomed to live in or about human habitation." The list of domesticated animals would include, but not be limited to, dogs, cats, snakes, lizards, rodents, rabbits, ferrets, and birds, according to the ordinance.

Hamsters, guinea pigs and fish would be excluded from the per household limits. The ordinance also would exclude K-9 dogs and other animals owned by the Police Department, animals in a zoo and livestock at a farm.

Resident Rande Giles told the council that the limiting of animals doesn't prevent hoarding and neglect.

"There's like no magic number of pets that guarantees the quality of care. It could possibly burden law enforcement and animal control, as well," she said. "There's plenty of people who are capable of taking care of five birds. So, they're inevitably being punished."

Resident Mark Solheim asked the council if a person who had three or four parakeets in their home would be grandfathered in or have to get an excess animal permit.

"That's another one of the topics that we're going to be looking at -- the birds," Schoenherr said.

The ordinance, follows the city's removal of 58 snakes from a townhouse at 4624 Harrison St. on July 11. Animal control officers removed them after one of the 50 ball pythons escaped from an enclosure in Parker Moos' home and the owner of the adjoining townhouse found it in her garage and called police.

Ball pythons are among the species classified under city code as dangerous animals, and are not permitted within city limits.

Authorities on July 26 returned 50 ball pythons to Moos, who found a temporary home for them at a rural residence near Lawton, Iowa. He previously told The Journal he still has three king snakes and about a dozen corn snakes at his townhouse. Such non-venomous snakes are both permitted under city code. The ordinance, if it gets council approval, would likely force Moos to find new homes for many of his remaining snakes.

During Monday's meeting, Moos read a statement from the United States Association of Reptile Keepers, which opposes the proposed amendment to the City Code redefining the term "domestic animal."

"If the city is unaware, there is a legal precedent in which the court ruled that legislation seeking to control ownership of animals based solely on numbers is invalid," Moos read.

Moos said he has moved his snakes into one room. He said the doors and the vents are "blocked" and that there's no way for them to get out. He said his rodents have been moved to an outdoor shed.

"We haven't had any issues with escapes aside from this situation that occurred. I feel for my neighbors. That was a bad situation that happened. I've apologized to them," he said.