SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council further delayed a vote Monday on terminating the sewage treatment agreements that the city has with North Sioux City, South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff, marking the council's fifth deferral on the matter since December.
In November, the sister cities received a letter from the City of Sioux City signed by Mayor Bob Scott warning that it may end the contracts that govern the amount of waste each community can send to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. and the rates each city pays.
The agreements with Sergeant Bluff and North Sioux City were established 39 years ago, while the agreement with South Sioux City has been in place for 38 years. The agreements have no sunset dates, automatically renew unless other action is taken, and don't provide Sioux City with any remedy when flow limits are exceeded.
"I think it's been really close to two years since I've been attending sister city meetings where this discussion has been ongoing," Councilman Pete Groetken said. "We did the cost of services study. They're not pleased with that. At some point, we need to move forward. It seems appropriate to at least tell them we're ready to continue to meet, but we can't continue to drag this out."
Later in the meeting, Groetken proposed deferring a vote on terminating the agreements until Nov. 25, which passed 3-2. Council members Rhonda Capron and Alex Watters voted "no."
Sioux City utilities director Mark Simms said the city has been working to negotiate new sewage treatment agreements with each sister city, and that those negotiations would continue even if the council voted to terminate the agreements.
"We don't want the media to take this wrongly and report this incorrectly. While the word termination sounds severe, we will give our best mechanism to make new agreements that serve both cities better than what they do today," Simms said. "Our intent is to work with them and negotiate where we can."
Watters also expressed concerns about media coverage and described any action taken by the council to terminate as a "procedural duty" in order to "move forward with negotiations."
"The cities themselves look drastically different in the last 40 years, so it's time to update some agreements and go forth in good faith for negotiating agreements," he said.
South Sioux City is exploring whether to build its own wastewater treatment plant. South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist previously told the Journal the city is looking at building a plant on its south side, next to the Missouri River and north of the Tyson Fresh Meats lagoons. South Sioux City will host a public meeting Tuesday concerning its strategy for long-term wastewater treatment.
Representatives from the sister cities weren't present at Monday's council meeting. Simms said the only recent comment he received was from an official from Sergeant Bluff, expressing "concern about how the media might portray this."
If the council was going to vote to terminate the agreements, Councilman Dan Moore said he wanted to clarify that the letters which would be sent to the sister cities would in fact be "a termination," even though services wouldn't end for four years if new agreements couldn't be negotiated.
"I'm somewhat alarmed that we don't have an agreement by now," Mayor Scott said. "I thought we were close."
City manager Bob Padmore told Scott that the city is "very close" on reaching agreements with the sister cities.
On July 1, the Sioux City Council approved first consideration of new ordinance changes to increase sewer rates for the sister cities by 10 percent and Sioux City's residential and commercial customers by 3 percent on Aug. 1.
At the council's June 17 meeting, Scott said the sewer rate increase was a "direct result" of Big Ox Energy owing the city more than $3 million in wastewater treatment fees, late charges and fines.
Big Ox announced on April 19 that it was temporarily suspending its biogas production operations in South Sioux City to repair problem digesters that had leaked solid waste. On April 30, the plant's wastewater treatment operations were shut down after its wastewater discharge permit was not renewed by the city of Sioux City. The Wisconsin-based company denies that it is the cause of Sioux City's proposed rate increase.
The sister cities were initially facing a rate increase of roughly 70 percent after HDR of Des Moines conducted a cost of service study to identify current and near-future costs to treat various wastewater constituents. Sioux City Finance Director Donna Forker previously told the Journal the city "is going to step the cost of service study in."
Simms told the council the sister cities will receive copies of the cost of service study in early September. Then, they have 60 days to review the study and make public comments.
City attorney Nicole DuBois told the council that it is realistic for the new ordinance changes to be brought back to the council within six months.