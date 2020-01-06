Sioux City Council delays vote on Riverside Boulevard reconfiguration

"Those are people that are losing their vehicles to go to work, becoming injured, maybe can't work, so that's a concern to us. So, we want to take the opportunity, if we can, to reduce the likelihood of that continuing," said Tymkowicz, who noted that traffic continues to grow slightly on Riverside Boulevard each year.

According to Tymkowicz, conversion from four lanes to three lanes is "effective" at reducing accidents by 19 to 47 percent. He pointed out successful 3-lane configurations that have been done in Storm Lake, Arnolds Park and South Sioux City, as well as Sioux City.

"This is effective at reducing speeders, particularly those that are going more than 5 (mph) over the speed limit," he said. "It's a cost-effective approach. Really, what we're talking about is just paint lines. It's the same roadway, the same width."

Mayor Bob Scott said he is bothered by the fact that the city hires additional police officers, yet citation numbers "stay the same."

"Speed is going up, but we don't enforce on that corridor either," he said. "We hire two to three extra cops and the number of citations is not increasing accordingly. The way you calm traffic is you give somebody a ticket every once in a while."