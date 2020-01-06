Sioux City Council delays vote on Riverside Boulevard reconfiguration

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council delayed a vote Monday on a preconstruction agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for the reconfiguration of Riverside Boulevard from four lanes to three.
The unanimous vote to defer until Jan. 27 came after more than an hour of discussion. Several residents voiced opposition to the reconfiguration, which would consist of re-striping Riverside Boulevard with one lane in each direction and a continuous center turn lane. Both through lanes would be 12 feet wide, along with a 14-foot-wide center turn lane and roughly 5-foot shoulders on both sides. The reconfiguration would be completed this year following the hot mix asphalt overlay project on Iowa 12 from War Eagle Drive to Military Road.
"Morningside and north side both have four lanes. Riverside is very busy and we need the same," resident Cynthia Langseth said. "I think four lanes is what's needed, not three."
Shane Tymkowicz, an assistant district engineer with the Iowa DOT, said the lane conversion is being proposed to improve safety in the corridor. Data that Tymkowicz shared with the council shows that total accidents increased from 83 from 2012 to 2016 to 114 from 2015 to 2019, while total vehicles involved in accidents rose from 155 to 208. He said the collisions are "head-on, rear-end, oncoming left turn, broadside and side swipes" and correlate with intersections and entrances on the corridor.
"Those are people that are losing their vehicles to go to work, becoming injured, maybe can't work, so that's a concern to us. So, we want to take the opportunity, if we can, to reduce the likelihood of that continuing," said Tymkowicz, who noted that traffic continues to grow slightly on Riverside Boulevard each year.
According to Tymkowicz, conversion from four lanes to three lanes is "effective" at reducing accidents by 19 to 47 percent. He pointed out successful 3-lane configurations that have been done in Storm Lake, Arnolds Park and South Sioux City, as well as Sioux City.
"This is effective at reducing speeders, particularly those that are going more than 5 (mph) over the speed limit," he said. "It's a cost-effective approach. Really, what we're talking about is just paint lines. It's the same roadway, the same width."
Mayor Bob Scott said he is bothered by the fact that the city hires additional police officers, yet citation numbers "stay the same."
"Speed is going up, but we don't enforce on that corridor either," he said. "We hire two to three extra cops and the number of citations is not increasing accordingly. The way you calm traffic is you give somebody a ticket every once in a while."
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked Tymkowicz if the outsides of the new lanes would be used by cyclists. Tymkowicz told her that cyclists can legally ride there and that there is nothing to prevent them from doing so. If the city wants symbols identifying the area as a bike lane, Tymkowicz said the Iowa DOT would paint the symbols, but the city would be responsible for maintaining them.
Bob DeSmidt said he thinks there is an "exaggerated fear" of bike lanes in Sioux City. He supports the conversion to a three-lane roadway.
"We are the largest city by far in Iowa and the research we've done through Siouxland Trails Foundation, I think we're the largest city in the United States that doesn't have any bike lanes," he said. "We believe this is a natural place for a bicycle lane and it does help slow traffic down. ... The cyclists are big customers of the bars and restaurants along Riverside Boulevard."
Janet Johnson, who owns Riverside Car Wash, said none of her customers like the idea of a three-lane configuration.
"It is working well now; and I don't know why you would change it," she said. "You do have a lot of trucks coming down from Highway 12 and they do, sometimes, go fast, but a lot of times, people are going too slow, too."
Councilman Pete Groetken, a retired Sioux City Police captain, said his primary concern is "the welfare and safety of vehicles being operated on the roads" in the community.
"If anything allows us to make the streets safer, I think we are absolutely foolish not to take advantage of it," he said.