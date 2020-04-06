Sioux City Council encourages residents to stay home as much as possible during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said during Monday's City Council meeting that she has heard many Siouxlanders express disapproval with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for failing to implement a shelter-in-place order amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Schoenherr, who said she heard the comments through her business, SoHo Kitchen & Bar, and social media postings, reminded residents that they can still shelter in place, even though the governor hasn't told them to do so.
"If you feel unsure, or if you feel it's unhealthy, I think you should stay home," she said. "If your employer will let you work from home, I think you should take advantage of that."
Reynolds has limited mass gatherings to no more than 10 people at a time. On Monday, she continued to encourage Iowans to stay at home and only go out unless absolutely necessary. Reynolds announced as part of her proclamation that all social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings, as well as events of more than 10 people, are prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers, through April 30. Social activities that are not in compliance with these recommendations, such as drive-in activities and parades for schools, long-term care facilities and birthdays are also discouraged.
Mayor Bob Scott led off the meeting, which was held electronically because of the pandemic, by telling residents that they should remain focused on staying home as much as possible, because that is the single most effective way to slow community spread of the novel coronavirus.
Scott urged residents to follow guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health and Siouxland District Health Department, which include not gathering in groups of more than 10 people, staying at least six feet away from others and staying home when experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Scott said the city is working "collaboratively" with the state and local partners during this health crisis. He said the city is meeting daily with several local agencies to "evaluate our current reality" and determine best practices moving forward.
"For the most part, from what I’ve seen, people have been very patient with the workers in the stores, but some people are not. And they need to understand those people are doing their job as the governors has outlined, so I would ask for your patience. When you think that they're being unreasonable, they're doing exactly what the governor's proposed; and they're not the villains," Scott said.
Scott said he is grateful for health care provides, first responders and public employees, as well as "frontline workers" in grocery stores, pharmacies and food banks. He also thanked owners of businesses who have voluntarily implemented stay-at-home practices by allowing employees to work from home.
Councilman Alex Watters said city facilities are doing everything they can to move things online and provide for the public.
"I would ask everyone to support one another at this time. We need to band together now just as we have done in the past," he said.
