Sioux City Council encourages residents to stay home as much as possible during COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Bob Scott led off the meeting, which was held electronically because of the pandemic, by telling residents that they should remain focused on staying home as much as possible, because that is the single most effective way to slow community spread of the novel coronavirus.

Scott urged residents to follow guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health and Siouxland District Health Department, which include not gathering in groups of more than 10 people, staying at least six feet away from others and staying home when experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Scott said the city is working "collaboratively" with the state and local partners during this health crisis. He said the city is meeting daily with several local agencies to "evaluate our current reality" and determine best practices moving forward.

"For the most part, from what I’ve seen, people have been very patient with the workers in the stores, but some people are not. And they need to understand those people are doing their job as the governors has outlined, so I would ask for your patience. When you think that they're being unreasonable, they're doing exactly what the governor's proposed; and they're not the villains," Scott said.