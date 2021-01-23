Sioux City Council examines proposed aquatic center, Convention Center artwork

The proposed CIP anticipates 56.1 percent use of the city's debt capacity at the beginning of the year. The proposed fiscal year 2022 debt issuance increases the percentage of debt capacity used to 56.9 percent. The city has been above 60 percent debt capacity over the last several years.

"We have seen increases in the road use fund. We've also seen a growth in taxable property values of about 1.45 percent, which is good," said City Finance Director Teresa Fitch. "We do not have a water rate increase for the Sioux City residents scheduled for this year."

The Sioux City Convention Center is seeking $100,000 for exterior artwork in the first budget year, which some council members said was too high of a cost.

City staff want to add an interactive or large art piece to enhance the look of the Convention Center and Fourth Street. The artwork would be located along the Convention Center's south side in the grassy area in front of the large brick wall.

Jessica Johnson, projects management specialist for the city, said she has spoken with Sioux City Art Center Director Todd Behrens about matching grants the city could apply for to help fund the project.

"That brick wall is so stark. Even if we could paint or do some artwork on it," Schoenherr suggested.