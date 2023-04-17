SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council green-lighted a budget plan Monday that will increase the tax levy.

The council, during its weekly meeting, voted 4 to 0 to approve a resolution adopting a $194.7 million operating budget and a $82.3 million Capital Improvement Program.

The FY 2024 property tax levy of $15.76 is up from the previous year's levy of $15.42 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

Finance Director Teresa Fitch told the council that the largest expense categories for the city in FY 2024 are employee compensation, which comprises 36% of the budget, and capital expenditures, which account for 27%.

Fitch noted that the city receives roughly 40% of the property taxes that residents pay.

The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 will pay $785 in property taxes to the city in FY 2024, up $25 from the previous year, while the owner of a commercial or industrial property with an assessed value of $100,000 faces a city tax bill of $1,419, up from $31 the prior year.

The city's budgeting process was impacted by a state error that created a shortfall in expected revenue for Iowa's cities, counties, school districts and community colleges.

City staff initially proposed keeping the tax levy flat. But, after a bill to correct the state's error was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds in February, the city had to increase the levy to make up for a $650,000 shortfall.

In 2013, the Iowa Legislature made reductions to certain property taxes. They also promised "backfill" or funding to cities, counties and schools, whose revenue was impacted by the cuts. In FY 2021, the Legislature decided to phase-out the backfill. The backfill will be completely gone in 2030, according to the Iowa League of Cities.

Fitch showed the council a chart of past city tax collections on residential property assessed at $100,000 dating back to 2015. The city's share of the tax bill for that property is actually less in FY 2024, than it was in fiscal years 2015 to 2020.

"As you can see, we've been much higher than we currently are today and, at times, a little bit lower," Fitch said of the levy. "But, based on that rollback, we're able to change that levy amount to ensure that we're being fiscally responsible to our taxpayers."

Last month, Sioux City Assessor Tyler Erickson's office sent out Sioux City real estate assessment value notices. On average, property owners in the city saw their assessed values increase by about 23.5% (the average for Iowa in 2023 is between 20% and 30%).

"Although the assessor does not report to us, we're kind of all in it together. So, the more information we can get out, the better," Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr remarked, after Fitch's presentation.