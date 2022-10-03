Sioux City Council gives parking rate hike final approval

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance that raises rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines.

The council passed third reading by a vote of 4 to 0. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained from voting since he is a Sioux City Community School District art teacher who works downtown and must pay for his own parking.

The last rate increase for street meter fees occurred in 2007, while ramp fees and parking fines were raised in 2019. City staff say rate increases are needed to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps and to buy new parking meters.

Currently, metered parking is $.60 per 30 minutes, $.75 per hour for the one, two and four-hour meters and $.50 for per hour for the 10-hour meters. Those fees will increase on Saturday to $.80, $1 and $.75.

The bagged meter fee will increase from $8 to $14. Fines for overtime meters will rise from $10 to $12. After 30 days, those fines will jump from $15 to $21, and after 90 days from $30 to $42. Other parking-related fines will increase from $35 to $50, after 30 days from $40 to $55, and after 90 days from $50 to $70.

At Rivers Landing and Discovery parking ramps the following rate increases will be implemented for monthly users:

1 space used $50 to $52

2 to 100 spaces used $45 per space to $47

101-199 spaces used $40 per space to $42

200 plus spaces used $38 per space to $40

At Heritage and MLK parking ramps the following rate increases will be implemented for monthly users:

1 space used $50 to $60

2 to 100 spaces used $45 per space to $54

101-199 spaces used $40 per space to $48

200 plus spaces used $38 per space to $45

A monthly rate of $85 per month will be charged for reserved parking spots in the Heritage and MLK ramps, while the rate will be $77 for those spots at Discovery and Rivers Landing.