Sioux City Council green-lights development agreement for new downtown art gallery

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a development and minimum assessment agreement Monday for the renovation of the downtown Karlton's building into a collaborative art gallery and studio space.

The council green-lighted the agreement with Luck LLC for the property, 515 Fourth St., by voting unanimously to approve its consent agenda.

Art SUX Gallery will feature the work of local artists and offer classes and demonstrations for the public. It will also be the home of Art SUX, a nonprofit that provides art education and classes to Siouxland children at little to no cost.

"I hope they're successful in putting that together. That's exciting news for Sioux City," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said before the vote.

According to documents filed with the City of Sioux City, Luck LLC purchased the building in December 2020. Owners Matt and Amy Thompson have plans to renovate the first floor of the building into a coffee shop, open art gallery, individual artist studios, and retail space for a compatible business to lease. The second floor will house larger artist studios, open space for artists to collaborate on projects, and space to store artwork, while the third floor will be reserved for additional storage and future expansion.

