Sioux City Council green-lights first reading of pet ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday, in a split decision on first consideration, in favor of an ordinance that would treat other domestic animals the same as dogs and cats.

The initial reading of the ordinance passed 3 to 2, with Matthew O'Kane and Alex Watters casting "no" votes. Three readings are required before any ordinance can pass.

The proposed ordinance would expand the definition of "domestic animals" to any species that "normally is bred, raised, and is accustomed to live in or about human habitation." The list of domesticated animals would include, but not be limited to, dogs, cats, snakes, lizards, rodents, rabbits, ferrets, and birds, according to the ordinance.

Hamsters, guinea pigs and fish would be excluded from the per household limits. The ordinance also would exclude K-9 dogs and other animals owned by the Police Department, animals in a zoo and livestock at a farm.

Council members directed city staff to do additional research on cities that permit residents to have a greater number of domestic animals than Sioux City does, before taking any action to amend the number of domestic animals that would be permitted in a household.

The city currently allows no more than three dogs or cats, with a limit on no more than two of the same species. For example, residents can own two dogs and one cat or two cats and one dog.

Assistant City Attorney Steven Postolka said Cedar Falls allows three cats and three dogs, while Des Moines permits six total domestic animals and has a three-dog limit. Waterloo allows four dogs and four cats, he said.

"If the three animals you own are all cats or all dogs, why should it make a difference, if they are all spayed and neutered?" resident Christine Lowe asked. "Not all people are dog lovers or cat lovers."

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she would be OK with increasing the number of domestic animals per household to six, but setting the species limit at three.

"If we're able to adopt a couple more per household or one extra pet, I think that that would be a service to them to loosen up that limit," Schoenherr said of local animal adoption and rescue organizations.

Mayor Bob Scott said the animals would have to be spayed or neutered in order for him feel comfortable increasing the total number of domestic animals per household to more than four.

"I can live with the six, as long as they are neutered," he said.

The new household limits on pets are being proposed after 58 snakes were removed from a townhouse at 4624 Harrison St. on July 11. Animal control officers took them after one of the 50 ball pythons escaped from an enclosure in Parker Moos' home and the owner of the adjoining townhouse found it in her garage and called police. Ball pythons are among the species classified under city code as dangerous animals, and are not permitted within city limits.

On July 26, authorities returned 50 ball pythons to Moos, who found a temporary home for them at a rural residence near Lawton, Iowa. He previously told The Journal he still has three king snakes and about a dozen corn snakes at his townhouse. Such non-venomous snakes are both permitted under city code. The ordinance would likely force Moos to find new homes for many of his remaining snakes.

Moos told the council during Monday's meeting that he is circulating a petition, which opposes redefining the term "domestic animal" and adding additional restrictions to the number of animals a person may lawfully keep in their homes. He said seven people have signed the petition and that he would like more time to collect additional signatures.