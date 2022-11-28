Sioux City Council greenlights $104K grant for campground near Big Sioux River

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution to accept more than $104,000 in grant funding for the Big Sioux River Campground development project.

The resolution authorizes the Parks and Recreation Department to accept a Resource Enhancement and Protection Fund grant in the amount of $104,998, which will support the purchase of 16.14 acres of land, on the north side of the Sioux City Railroad Museum, adjacent to the Big Sioux River.

The RV campground will offer 79 motorhome and trailer campsites, with the potential to serve between 316 and 474 campers. The campsite pads will accommodate motorhomes, toy-haulers, teardrop campers, campervans, fifth-wheel trailers and popup campers.

The Sioux City Railroad Museum will provide overnight tent camping on a 5-acre green space lying between the riverbend and the historical railroad zone.

The city and the museum will enter into a development agreement. The council will be presented, for consideration, a capital improvement program FY 2024 budget request in the amount of $320,000 to be allocated toward the remaining funding for the property acquisition.

A 30-acre site, nestled between the Loess Hills and the Big Sioux River, became home to the Sioux City Railroad Museum in 1995. Today, the museum features historic buildings and structures, as well as industrial archaeological sites, industrial heritage objects and a rail yard.

The city also partnered with the Railroad Museum on the Big Sioux/Highway 12 Trail project, a 1.19-mile trail running along the Iowa side of the Big Sioux River. The trail traverses around the outskirts of the museum's property and runs along Highway 12 to the intersection at Military Road. The trail's "loop" configuration has terminal points at the intersection of Military Road and River Drive and the intersection of Military Road and Highway 12.

The campground will create a destination for visitors, instill community pride in residents and expand and enhance recreational opportunities to serve residents and tourists, according to city documents.