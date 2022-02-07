Sioux City Council hears bike lane presentation

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council heard recommendations Monday for on-street bikeways, which, if implemented, are aimed at creating a safe and comfortable bicycle network in the city.

Charlie Cowell, of RDG Planning & Design, presented a bike facilities study to the council. The planning document guides investments in bicycle lane priorities, costs and phasing.

Sioux City's first bike lane opened up in September 2020 between Fairmount and Rustin streets as part of the Leech Avenue Reconstruction Project.

"There are really many goals to this study. One is identifying feasible routes for bike facilities in Sioux City," said Cowell, who noted that bike lanes are just one aspect of a safe on-street bicycle route system.

While Cowell said people are appreciative of the trail improvements the city has made over the years, he said they are concerned about getting from their homes or neighborhoods to these trails safely. He said they don't want to have to get in their cars and drive to the trailheads in order to access these trails.

"The other part is, obviously, just creating safe environments for those that do actively commute for transportation, whether that be to work or to destinations, or those that want to and would do it if there were safer options to do that in Sioux City," Cowell said.

Of the 320 survey respondents, Cowell said the majority are regular trail users who think good bicycle access is important for those trails, as well as city parks and schools.

"Also what wasn't really surprising was folks really felt that the most effective routes were those that were most separated from traffic," he said, noting that trails are the "gold standard," followed by side paths, a 10-foot path on the side of an arterial collector street, and buffered bike lanes, a thick line on the street against traffic. "We do understand that the facilities that we showed in the survey are not ever going to be comfortable for everyone. For example, kids and families might never be comfortable riding on a bike lane."

Cowell said existing streets that would reach trailheads and major destinations and were also wide enough to accommodate bike facilities were identified as priority routes. The following were identified as "high priority" routes:

Outer Drive -- Tyler Street/Floyd Boulevard to Country Club Boulevard/Perry Creek Elementary

Floyd River -- Central Street/Floyd Boulevard to Historic Fourth Street

Military Road -- Center Street Park to Dacotah Street/River Drive (Riverside Trail)

Sioux River Road -- Stone State Park to Riverside Park

Jackson Street -- Sixth Street/Jackson Street to Perry Creek Elementary

East/West Connector 2 -- Dace Avenue/Virginia Street to Morningside Avenue

Morningside -- Transit Avenue/South Cecelia Street to Whispering Creek Drive/Glen Ellen Road

Christy Road -- Portland Boulevard/Old Highway 141 to Lakeport Road/South Lakeport Street (Future Sergeant Bluff connector)

"This high priority system here would be a major accomplishment if this was the only thing done. These routes have great connectivity to the trails," Cowell told the council. "The facilities are relatively easier to do on these streets, whether that's painting. There's no street expansions necessary. We tried to not change the existing travel environment at all, so if there's parking on the street, we retained parking on that street and worked around that consideration."

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said the council needs to coordinate with Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore and other department heads to ensure the study "doesn't go by the wayside."

"I like your list of priorities because they're all going to require funding of one or another," he told Cowell. "We always try in this community to spread things out to the different parts of town, and there's no exception here, either. We have to make sure everybody gets some of the bike trails and bike paths. If there's some way we can keep this in front of us at all times and others, that's what we really need to do to make this work and implement it."

