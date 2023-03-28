SIOUX CITY — A Minneapolis environmental engineering firm is recommending that the Sioux City Council vote to raise sewer rates so that the city's aging wastewater treatment plant can be rebuilt.

Last April, the council green-lighted a $617,700 consulting services agreement with Hazen and Sawyer, P.C. to evaluate whether to upgrade or replace the plant.

In January, representatives of Hazen and Sawyer told the council reconstruction of the plant is likely the best investment for the city. Rebuilding the existing wastewater treatment plant, which is between 50 and 60 years old, would cost an estimated $580 million, while constructing a completely new plant father south would run in the neighborhood of $900 million.

Tim Devine, senior associate at Hazen and Sawyer, told the council on Monday that about 60% of the volume that flows into the plant comes from non-industrial users and the other 40% from industrial users. Roughly 60% of current revenues are generated by non-industrial users and 40% by industrial users.

"In terms of load, what actually needs to be treated, it's flipped in an even greater percentage," said Devine, who showed a graph with industry accounting for 66% of BOD (biochemical oxygen demand) and 75% of TSS (total suspended solids). "So, moving forward for projected rate increases, we looked at sharing the cost allocation of investments in future infrastructure 50/50 between the non-industrial and industrial."

Based on Hazen and Sawyer's seven-year outlook, residential/commercial ratepayers would see an annual rate increase of 20% in FY 2024, 10% in FY 2025 and 3% in fiscal years 2026 through 2030. Industrial users would see an annual rate increases of 30% in FY 2024, 20% in FY 2025 and 2026, and 5% in fiscal years 2027 through 2030.

"This project is not an option. We have to go forward with the facility plan improvements to the wastewater treatment plant in order to maintain viable wastewater treatment for the city and our industries," Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of the plant, told the council. "We're at a crucial point here, and we don't have a whole lot of time to negotiate around how the rates will look."

For example, if the council approves the rate increase, low volume residential users who are currently paying $23.60 a month for 400 cubic feet would see their bills increase by $5.99 to $29.59 in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Mayor Bob Scott said industrial users, such as Seaboard Triumph Foods, are "deeply concerned" about the proposed sewer rate increase.

"If you lose 2,100 jobs because of high sewer rates and water rates, then, there are going to be a lot of people wondering how they're going to sell their houses when they do get around to selling them," Scott said.

Project Manager Will Martin said Hazen and Sawyer is proposing phasing in the improvements to the plant over time. He said phases 1 and 2 of the 3-phase project are mandatory.

"We, in conjunction with the city, looked at a lot of different options for what the city could do with its wastewater infrastructure," he said. "What we found is that doing things the right way and investing in the existing site, rebuilding into an as new condition -- that was a very economical option for the city."

Phase 1 of the project would focus on all planned upgrades except for new aeration basins and solids improvements, which would be implemented in phase 2. The aim of phase 3 would be additional capacity expansion.

"There are significant safety issues with the plant for the city staff," Martin said. "And, another piece that's a real driver here is the regulatory scrutiny. The wastewater plant has a history of compliance issues with the state. It's seen a lot of increased regulatory scrutiny from state and federal regulators."

In January of 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

In response, the city concedes there have been past violations. But, in each case, the city self-reported them to the DNR upon discovery. The city also has denied allegations that city officials intentionally misled state regulators about the operating capabilities of the plant, calling them "reckless and libelous."

The city would pay for the wastewater treatment plant project with a combination of funding, including American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city received $40.6 million from ARPA, a COVID relief package signed by President Biden in March 2021. The facility plan developed by Hazen and Sawyer was required by the Iowa DNR and funded with $500,000 from the ARPA. The rest of the money came from the sewer fund.

At its next meeting, the council is expected to vote on first reading of ordinance changes that would increase sewer rates. Three readings are required before any ordinance can pass.