Sioux City Council holds first electronic meeting in wake of COVID-19 declaration

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council held its first electronic meeting Monday after it suspended in-person public attendance due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The council members, with the exception of Councilman Alex Watters, who participated by phone, sat at the desk in the council chambers spaced apart. City Manager Bob Padmore and City Attorney Nicole DuBois, who usually also sit at the desk, sat in chairs facing it. Members of the public were able to express concerns by calling a telephone conference number and watch the meeting live on Sparklight Cable Community Channel 56 and YouTube.
"This is very inconvenient, but because of the times we're in, we're forced to do the council meetings this way," Mayor Bob Scott said. "Hopefully we'll be back soon to regular meetings. We apologize to the public. This is not something, obviously, that we wanted to do, but is just because of the times. We're going to continue to do it this way until the governor gives us permission not to."
The move to electronic meetings came on the heels of a health emergency declaration issued Friday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that provides additional regulatory relief to Iowans who have been impacted by the pandemic, including allowing government at all levels to hold public meetings via electronic means. The declaration follows an order Reynolds issued March 17, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people through March 31.
"And for those of you that think the City Council or the City Manager or the police department have the power to actually tell people to stay home, we don't under the Iowa ordinance, only the governor can declare those type of emergencies," said Scott, who said he received four or five emails from citizens asking him to intervene.
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she appreciates how the community is pulling together in such a difficult situation.
"I'd like everyone to stay strong and try to be as positive as possible," she said. "I just want to thank everyone for presenting the strong city that we are."