Sioux City Council holds first electronic meeting in wake of COVID-19 declaration

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council held its first electronic meeting Monday after it suspended in-person public attendance due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The council members, with the exception of Councilman Alex Watters, who participated by phone, sat at the desk in the council chambers spaced apart. City Manager Bob Padmore and City Attorney Nicole DuBois, who usually also sit at the desk, sat in chairs facing it. Members of the public were able to express concerns by calling a telephone conference number and watch the meeting live on Sparklight Cable Community Channel 56 and YouTube.

"This is very inconvenient, but because of the times we're in, we're forced to do the council meetings this way," Mayor Bob Scott said. "Hopefully we'll be back soon to regular meetings. We apologize to the public. This is not something, obviously, that we wanted to do, but is just because of the times. We're going to continue to do it this way until the governor gives us permission not to."