Sioux City Council looking at increasing swimming pool fees

SIOUX CITY -- The City Council will be asked Monday to raise entrance fees for Sioux City's three swimming pools, as well as rental rates for the Cone Park Lodge.
Pool fees have not been increased since 2008.
The Parks and Recreation Department proposed the higher rates to support pay raises for pool staff, according to city documents.
Under the proposal, admission for 2 to 17-year-olds in the low-income bracket would increase from $1.80 to $2.40 at Leif Erikson and Lewis pools and from $2.80 to $3.20 at the Riverside aquatics center, while general admission in that age group would rise from $2.25 to $3 at Leif and Lewis and from $3.50 to $4 at Riverside.
Adult admission in the low-income bracket would rise from $2.80 to $3.20 at Leif and Lewis and from $3.40 to $4 at Riverside, while adult general admission would rise from $3.50 to $4 at Leif and Lewis and $4.25 to $5 at Riverside.
Coupon books also would increase from $45 to $60 at Leif and Lewis and from $70 to $80 at Riverside. Punch passes would increase from $20 to $25 at Leif and Lewis and from $30 to $35 at Riverside.
According to city staff documents, the rate increases would have "little to no impact" on low-income residents. The Parks and Recreation Department receives an annual $10,000 Community Development Block Grant through Neighborhood Services for free swimming pool passes. Qualifying residents receive a book of 25 free pool passes and a low-income card, which provides a 20% discount on admission to any pool after the free passes are used up.
"We determined that many of the pool books go unused. Last year, only $4,307.40 of the $10,000 was used," staff said in the documents.
Staff also has proposed a $50 increase for half-day rentals of Cone Park Lodge and a $100 increase for full-day rentals. Initially, rentals were set at lower rates to promote the facility and attract renters, according to the documents. Half-day rentals are currently $250 and full-day rentals are $500. Hourly rental rates are to remain at $50.
"The promotion was successful and has created a demand that supports discontinuing the promotion and changing the rates," the documents state.
Summer tubing, which is expected to make its debut at Cone Park in June, will cost the same as winter tubbing. Sessions are $7 or $10 per person, depending on the day of the week and time. The city's low-income fee is $5.60 or $8 per person.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
