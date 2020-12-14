Sioux City Council members call for more review of fireworks ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Bob Scott said during Monday night's Sioux City Council meeting that he's on the verge of supporting a fireworks ban within city limits, as some other Iowa cities have implemented.
"Most cities our size have voted already to get rid of them. I'm about at that point. If we can't get any cooperation, if we can't have empathy for veterans that have served this country, then, you know what? There's only one path with me -- that's just to vote to do away with it," said Scott, who has also taken issue with the fireworks debris residents have failed to pick up.
Under the city's current ordinance, fireworks may only be legally discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. However, some individuals have been discharging fireworks two to three weeks before and after the July Fourth and New Year's Eve holidays.
Fireworks complaints made to the Sioux City Police Department increased 80 percent for the month of June compared to a year ago. From June 1 to the afternoon of June 29, 306 complaints had been logged with the department, an increase of 136 complaints from June 2019.
Scott made the comment during the citizen concerns portion of the meeting. Mark Solheim, a Sioux City resident, is working with Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore on public service announcements ahead of New Year's Eve. The announcements will ask residents to refrain from discharging fireworks outside of the dates and times allowed by the ordinance.
"There are about 10,000 veterans in the Siouxland area that are really impacted by fireworks going off, especially the fireworks of today. They're stronger. They're louder," Moore said. "One of the biggest solutions we've come up with, I think, is educating the people of Sioux City about the impact that fireworks will have on, not only our veterans, but also on people in Sioux City that have health issues, as well."
Solheim said he thinks education will really help solve the issue.
"Letting people know what actually happens in a person's mind when they hear these things -- the fear, the reoccurrence. You're brought back into a terrible time frame that you wish you could forget and you never can," he said.
Support Local Journalism
Scott said he knows of veterans who hunker down in their homes for a couple of days during these holidays, because they don't feel comfortable going out.
"With the sound of these new ones, it's so disrupting to their lives. We've given people the opportunity to do the right thing and they haven't done the right thing," he said. "People have a right to live their lives with some peace. It just shows a total lack of regard for those people that have served this country."
Councilman Pete Groetken said he has received a lot of complaints from pet owners who have had to get medication from their veterinarian to help their dogs cope with the noise.
"There are a number of issues that have arisen, that I think it's time for us to take a look at it," he said.
In August, city staff presented various options to the council, which included banning the use of fireworks altogether, allowing fireworks with a permit requirement, decreasing the amount of time fireworks can be sold and discharged, and banning certain consumer fireworks that create louder explosions than a certain standard that would be determined. At the time, Moore said he had asked city attorneys to look into enhanced penalties for people who shoot fireworks outside the limited hours the city permits.
Moore requested that another presentation on fireworks be placed on next Monday's agenda.
Numerous noise complaints in the days leading up to 2017's Fourth of July -- Iowa's first with legalized fireworks discharge in 84 years -- led council members to vote in December of that year to shrink the legal fireworks discharge window from 10 days to two.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.