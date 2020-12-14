Sioux City Council members call for more review of fireworks ordinance

"There are about 10,000 veterans in the Siouxland area that are really impacted by fireworks going off, especially the fireworks of today. They're stronger. They're louder," Moore said. "One of the biggest solutions we've come up with, I think, is educating the people of Sioux City about the impact that fireworks will have on, not only our veterans, but also on people in Sioux City that have health issues, as well."

Solheim said he thinks education will really help solve the issue.

"Letting people know what actually happens in a person's mind when they hear these things -- the fear, the reoccurrence. You're brought back into a terrible time frame that you wish you could forget and you never can," he said.

Scott said he knows of veterans who hunker down in their homes for a couple of days during these holidays, because they don't feel comfortable going out.

"With the sound of these new ones, it's so disrupting to their lives. We've given people the opportunity to do the right thing and they haven't done the right thing," he said. "People have a right to live their lives with some peace. It just shows a total lack of regard for those people that have served this country."