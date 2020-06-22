Sioux City Council members voice concerns over early fireworks discharge

Fireworks safety guidelines

Sioux City Fire Rescue always recommends that people leave the fireworks to the professionals, but those who choose to shoot off fireworks should follow the following safety guidelines:

• Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

• Always make sure the area is safe for fireworks.

• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a designated shooter.

• Follow label instructions and use common sense.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

• Always have a garden hose nearby.

• Only light one firework at a time and move back quickly.

• Never attempt to re-light a firework.

• Dispose of spent fireworks in a bucket of water. Never put them in your garbage.

• Never experiment with homemade fireworks.

• Keep pets inside and comfortable.