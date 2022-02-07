Sioux City Council moves ahead on $43,000 Grandview Park bandshell repairs

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, green-lighted repairs for the Grandview Park bandshell.

The council approved a resolution to award a $43,394 service provider agreement to Kehm Contractors, Inc., of Omaha, Nebraska, for window replacement, shallow depth concrete repairs, tuckpointing and joint sealant for the 1930s structure, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"I go to the bandshell for lots of events," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore remarked before the vote. "We're going to make many people happy with this, because one of the comments was, 'Can we get the repairs made to the Grandview Park bandshell?' So, I'm very excited to see this."

According to Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore, the project is related to "wear and tear," not two incidents of vandalism that occurred at the park in the summer of 2020. In June and July of that year, the bandshell was targeted with graffiti.

City staff also have bids out for painting of the bandshell. Sioux City Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kelly Bach said the color scheme will consist of a black stage and pedestals, gray walkways and bright white for the rest of the bandshell.

"Given good weather and everything, we'll be complete June 19," Bach said of both projects.

The bandshell was built as part of the Civil Works Administration, a New Deal-era program of infrastructure projects that offered work to the unemployed during the Great Depression. Bandshell supporters had been struggling to get the project off the ground since 1930, but with federal support, the $51,000 steel-reinforced-cement structure took shape in 1934.

