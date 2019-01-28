SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance Monday designed to improve safety at Bacon Creek's Lewis and Clark Dog Park.
After Larry and Sue Rubida's Shih Tzu Bella was bitten to death by a Rottweiler at the park on July 17, a dog park committee held several meetings to devise ways to improve safety at the park. Committee members included representatives from the Sioux City Police Department, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, Animal Control, Siouxland Humane Society and Noah's Hope Animal Rescue.
Recommendations include creating a small dog area for dogs 30 pounds and under, installing two key coded locks on the main entrance gate and implementing a dog park permit system.
The ordinance, which will require three readings, moved forward by a vote of 4-1, with Councilwoman Rhonda Capron casting the lone "no" vote.
With another dog park having been proposed as part of the riverfront redevelopment project, Capron questioned how a permit system could be implemented at one park and not the other. If both parks would have such a system, she expressed concerns about travelers not being able to access the dog park on the riverfront.
"If we're going to do this, let's do this right the first time and not have to go backwards," she said. "My big issue is people are going to be driving down the riverfront and not everybody's going to be from Sioux City. Not everybody's going to have a fob to get in."
Sioux City Police Capt. Lisa Claeys said committee members didn't feel that people passing through would use a dog park on the riverfront very much. She said both Omaha and Sioux Falls charge annual fees for use of their dog parks.
"I thought this was a good avenue for people that are utilizing the dog park to be able to continue to support for maintenance, for cost, for upgrades. I really like that idea," Councilman Alex Watters said of a permit system. "However, I do share the concern that Rhonda has with people stopping by off the interstate."
Under the proposed rules, children under the age of 9 won't be allowed in Lewis and Clark Dog Park, and dog handlers will have to be at least 16 years old. Dogs will enter the park into a common area where they will remain leashed until being led to either the small dog or larger dog area.
"This is not a place for a toddler to be. Some dogs get nippy around small children. It takes five seconds for a dog to scar a child's face," Sue Rubida told the council. "This is a dog park. It's for dogs, not for children."
Under the committee's proposal, dog owners wishing to use the park will pay an annual fee of $10 for a dog licensed in the city and $20 for a non-Sioux City licensed dog. A fee of $10 will be charged for each additional dog. Dog owners with permits, which will be available through Animal Control or the City Clerk's office, will receive a code to enter the park's gate.
"Dog Ambassador" volunteers will staff the park, but according to city documents, no guarantees will be given to have a volunteer on-duty at all times.
"My personal recommendation would be to implement all the other items that we will be discussing, see how it goes and then wait to see if this permit is something that we want to look at down the road," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said.
Rather than installing two key coded locks, which will cost around $1,000, Councilman Pete Groetken said he would like the dog park to have a fob system that could help identify park-goers in the event of a negative incident. Salvatore said that type of a system would cost $4,500 plus an additional monthly service fee. Capron said she doesn't want to spend that kind of money.
"Then, don't spend anything. Why worry about a lock? If you're going to rely on volunteers to enforce it, then don't worry about a key pad. Let them go in and hope you've got a volunteer there that can check for a license," Mayor Bob Scott said. "I don't think it's going to work."