Sioux City Council moves forward Big Sioux/Highway 12 Trail project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to adopt construction documents for the Big Sioux/Highway 12 Trail project.

The proposed 1.19-mile trail will run along the Iowa side of the Big Sioux River, traverse around the outskirts of the Sioux City Railroad Museum's property, and then run along Highway 12 to the intersection at Military Road. It is the final phase of the Big Sioux River Dike Trail project.

The trail's "loop" configuration has terminal points at the intersection of Military Road and River Drive and the intersection of Military Road and Highway 12.

Since the city is partnering with the Sioux City Railroad Museum on the project, all design and construction will be coordinated with the museum's director.

"I think it's great that you're working with that museum," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore told Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore.

A public hearing for the project will be held on June 7. Bids will be received on June 15 through the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The project will have a late start date of June 6, 2022, and be completed in 90 working days.

The project is funded using federal-aid funds which are an 80/20 match for federal participation up to $300,000 through the Transportation Alternatives Program and up to $151,891 through the State Recreation Trails grant. The 20 percent city match will be funded through a transfer in sales tax infrastructure dollars and the Big Sioux/Highway 12 Trail from Big Sioux River to Highway 12 project, which has an available balance of $422,657. The total available project funding is $874,458.

