Sioux City Council moves forward code changes for downtown cat café

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved second reading of a change to the municipal code on Monday, which would allow Coffee & Purrs, a proposed cat café, to open in the Commerce Building, 520 Nebraska St.

The council voted 4 to 0 in favor of a zoning text amendment to alter the definition of animal boarding, which would permit the cats to reside in the cat café overnight. Councilman Alex Watters, who supported the first reading, was absent from the meeting. Only a vote on the third and final reading remains for the café to become a reality.

The cat café would feature a separate area from the coffee shop where customers could interact with cats. It would be located in the brick building's commercial space, below 71 apartments known as Bluebird Flats.

Megan Thompson, who wants to open the cat café, clarified that she would like to have a maximum of 40 cats residing in the cat room, an area where patrons could pay to cuddle with cats, which would be separate from the coffee shop.

In the future, she said she would like to add a kitten room -- so, eventually, 30 spayed and neutered adult cats and 10 kittens would live at Coffee & Purrs at a time until they could be adopted.

"We want to have between 15 and 30. We don't need to have 30 cats in there at a time, but I would say that would be our maximum adult cats that we can have in there," Thompson said.

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked Thompson if the cats would have their own kennel to sleep in at night in the 785-square-foot cat room. Thompson responded that the cats would sleep on the beds and the couches in the room.

Mayor Bob Scott asked Thompson what kind of ventilation system she plans on having in her business, noting that cats have a "very distinct odor." Thompson said the rooms will have separate HVAC systems.

"To keep the smell away, we are going to clean on the hour," said Thompson, who said an employee will come in in the morning to deep clean the concrete floors and the area rug.

The current definitions of animal boarding prohibit the keeping of animals for profit in the Downtown Commercial zoning district. The proposed zoning text amendment would alter the definition of animal boarding to permit the cats to reside in the cat café overnight. The change, however, would also permit pet stores to have animals available for sale or adoption downtown, but animal boarding and breeding would remain prohibited there.

Preston Moore, Iowa state director for the Humane Society of the United States, told the council that he highly recommends that the city works with Thompson so that she can open the cat café. However, he urged the council not to adopt language that would permit the sale of commercially-bred dogs and cats in downtown Sioux City. The pet shops that would likely spring up if such code changes were adopted would sell animals obtained from puppy and kitten mills.

"We see a lot of potentially harmful diseases that are transmitted through these facilities to people," Moore said. "In Iowa City there was a pet store where a little girl contracted antibiotic-resistant campylobacter from a dog she purchased from that pet store. She was rushed to the hospital and her father was also taken to the hospital."

Thompson previously told The Journal that the cat café would have a huge observation window between the coffee shop and the cat room so that patrons could watch the cats while they drink their coffee. She said the cat room would have a custom-built structure with tunnels for the cats to climb on. The cats would be adoptable through the Siouxland Humane Society, Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, and the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center.

