Sioux City Council moves forward construction of aviation center and pilot academy

The city was awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to assist with the construction of the hangar facility, offices and other site improvements. The project will also be funded through approximately $6 million in general obligation bonds.

As part of the proposed development agreement and lease agreement, Oracle will commit to leasing the new structure on a triple-net basis for an initial 20-year period, with two 10-year renewal options. Lease payments will be on a graduated scale, increasing from $15,000 to $33,000 per month. Oracle will also lease the existing alert hangar for an initial seven-year term for $1,500 per month; complete all interior finishes within the facility; lease approximately 100,000 square feet of land for the project for $20,000 per year; invest $1 million in furniture, fixtures and equipment; and use its best efforts to create 42 new jobs, including instructors in the new flight school.