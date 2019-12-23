Sioux City Council moves forward new Historic Fourth Street development

"This is another project that goes toward our urban renewal goals of eliminating slum and blight in the downtown area," said Chris Myres, an economic development specialist for the city. "It's outside the Historic Fourth Street District, but it's still in the neighborhood."

Councilman Pete Groetken asked Myres if the project will impact the viaduct. Myres said it will not.

"A preliminary layout that we've seen of the site, it's off from Floyd a few feet," Myres said.

As part of the agreement, Merge will commit to investing $6 million to purchase the property and develop the proposed project on Historic Fourth Street, complete the redevelopment of the property no later than Dec. 31, 2021, and enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $5 million for a period of 10 years. The city will provide 100 percent property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a 10-year period. The city will also supply a grant of $98,000 from its EPA brownfield funds to assist with site redevelopment costs.

Merge has completed several major downtown developments throughout eastern Iowa and Wisconsin and has identified Sioux City's downtown as its next market for growth. The firm anticipates developing multiple projects downtown.