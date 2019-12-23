Sioux City Council moves forward new Historic Fourth Street development

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to authorize and approve a development and minimum assessment agreement for a $6 million mixed-use structure that a development group plans to construct in the 1200 block of Historic Fourth Street.
The council moved the project forward by voting 5-0 to approve its consent agenda.
Merge Urban Development Group will purchase the property at the southwest corner of Floyd Boulevard and Fourth Street to construct leasable market-rate residential units and first-floor commercial space. Construction of this new 60,000-square-foot building will add 60 market-rate housing units and approximately 6,600 square feet of commercial space to the downtown market. Merge anticipates starting construction in early spring 2020 with a completion date in mid-2021.
"We're excited to get started; and I have every intent to break ground here in the summer of next year," developer Brent Dahlstrom told the council.
According to city documents, the project will bring new capital investment, tax base, jobs and additional residents to the city and downtown area. The project will also encourage private redevelopment, create walkable neighborhoods and increase economic activity.
"This is another project that goes toward our urban renewal goals of eliminating slum and blight in the downtown area," said Chris Myres, an economic development specialist for the city. "It's outside the Historic Fourth Street District, but it's still in the neighborhood."
Councilman Pete Groetken asked Myres if the project will impact the viaduct. Myres said it will not.
"A preliminary layout that we've seen of the site, it's off from Floyd a few feet," Myres said.
As part of the agreement, Merge will commit to investing $6 million to purchase the property and develop the proposed project on Historic Fourth Street, complete the redevelopment of the property no later than Dec. 31, 2021, and enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $5 million for a period of 10 years. The city will provide 100 percent property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a 10-year period. The city will also supply a grant of $98,000 from its EPA brownfield funds to assist with site redevelopment costs.
Merge has completed several major downtown developments throughout eastern Iowa and Wisconsin and has identified Sioux City's downtown as its next market for growth. The firm anticipates developing multiple projects downtown.
Redevelopment in the residential and commercial markets has been ongoing in the city's downtown over the past 12 months. Those projects include the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, the Commerce Building, the Virginia Square development, as well as the new Courtyard Hotel and Convention Center improvements.
Police contract
The council also voted as part of its consent agenda to approve a four-year labor contract with the Sioux City Police Officers' Association.
The agreement provides a 4 percent wage increase for all pay grades for each year during the life of the contract, which will run from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2024.
Modifications to employees' health plans under the contract include an increase in employee premium share, deductible and co-payments. The contract also creates a retirement health care severance plan and removes the sick leave bonus.
The city's budget provides the necessary funding for this agreement, according to documents filed with the city.