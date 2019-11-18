Sioux City Council moves forward pet licensing fee increase, revised leash law

SIOUX CITY -- Pet licensing fees are still on track to increase in Sioux City next year, but for unneutered dogs, not by as much as initially proposed. The fee for unneutered cats would remain flat.
The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to move forward an ordinance to revise animal control chapters of the City Code, including pet licensing fees and the leash law.
Before voting in favor of the ordinance on second consideration, the council voted 5-0 to amend the proposed change in fees. The annual licensing fee for neutered dogs and cats would still increase from $11 to $15, but the fee for unneutered cats would remain at the current amount of $31 per year. The licensing fee for unneutered dogs, on the other hand, would rise from $31 to $50, which is lower than the $125 that was initially proposed for both unneutered dogs and cats.
Revisions to the leash law would eliminate the option of having an animal under voice control. An animal that is "at large," would be defined as any licensed or unlicensed animal found off the premises of its owner and not under the control of a person physically capable of controlling the animal on a leash 16 feet or less in length.
"There has not been in the Code to date an explicit provision that requires a dog on its owner's premises to be on a leash. This will change that," Assistant City Attorney Caleb Christopherson told the council.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked if the ordinance revisions would be enforced on a "complaint basis," if many people have filed reports after being chased by a dog in the city or if an owner is obligated to report that their dog bit a family member.
Christopherson said people do frequently report dog attacks. He said medical providers are mandatory reporters.
"If somebody goes to the hospital for a dog bite, then they are required to report to Siouxland District Health, among other agencies, including law enforcement," he said.
Councilwoman Rhonda Capron asked Christopherson if the owner can be held liable if an unleashed dog on a porch suddenly takes off after a passerby. Christopherson told her that if the dog leaves the owner's premises and is not under control, that it would be "at large."
"I guess if it goes into the public street or neighboring private property, the dog would be at large," he said.
Under the revised animal control chapters, fines for pet owners found responsible of failing to prevent bites and attacks would increase to the maximum amount of penalty the city can implement under a municipal infraction. The penalties would range from $100 for a violation not resulting in a bite or injury up to $750 for a violation resulting in the serious injury or death of a person.
In other action
The council also unanimously approved a resolution adopting an amendment to the Combined Central Sioux City -- CBD Urban Renewal Area Plan.
Sioux City staff is recommending that a maximum of $1 million in funds be committed to the historic Badgerow Building and another $1.6 million to two other projects in the city's Historic Fourth Street District.
According to city documents, no more than $1 million in tax-increment financing, or TIF, funds would be committed to the Badgerow Building. The council approved a resolution in October for the city to purchase the historic Badgerow Building for $750,000 from Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company so that it can be used for the continued redevelopment of downtown.
The city is also considering entering into development and minimum assessment agreements with private developers for the construction of a new facility and the redevelopment of an existing historic building in downtown Sioux City. A maximum of $1.5 million in TIF assistance would be committed to the new facility and $100,000 to the existing building.
Chris Myres, an economic development specialist for the city, told the Journal Friday that he couldn't divulge more information about the projects because negotiations are ongoing with the developers. During the meeting, there was no discussion on the resolution before council members voted.