Sioux City Council moves forward pet licensing fee increase, revised leash law

SIOUX CITY -- Pet licensing fees are still on track to increase in Sioux City next year, but for unneutered dogs, not by as much as initially proposed. The fee for unneutered cats would remain flat.

The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to move forward an ordinance to revise animal control chapters of the City Code, including pet licensing fees and the leash law.

Before voting in favor of the ordinance on second consideration, the council voted 5-0 to amend the proposed change in fees. The annual licensing fee for neutered dogs and cats would still increase from $11 to $15, but the fee for unneutered cats would remain at the current amount of $31 per year. The licensing fee for unneutered dogs, on the other hand, would rise from $31 to $50, which is lower than the $125 that was initially proposed for both unneutered dogs and cats.

Revisions to the leash law would eliminate the option of having an animal under voice control. An animal that is "at large," would be defined as any licensed or unlicensed animal found off the premises of its owner and not under the control of a person physically capable of controlling the animal on a leash 16 feet or less in length.