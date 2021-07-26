Sioux City Council moves forward with Oracle aviation center and pilot academy

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted to move forward with the Oracle Aviation Center project to create a flight school in partnership with Morningside University, despite Sioux Gateway Airport's current fixed base operator asking for a deferment.
Oracle Aviation, LLC, will partner with Morningside University to establish a fully accredited aviation program, which will offer a bachelor of science degree in aviation-related fields.
The project includes a 39,400-square-foot facility, with a minimum of 29,400 square feet of hangar space and a two-level office/training space with 5,000 square feet on two floors, according to city documents.
Dave Poole, general manager with Oracle Aviation, said the program will be similar to a training center at Millard Airport in Omaha that is in partnership with the University of Nebraska Omaha.
In June, the council voted unanimously to invite proposals for the lease of land and the construction of a new hangar facility for the fully accredited aviation program. The city received a flight training proposal from Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, the current fixed based operator at the airport.
Chuck Kegley, president of Hawthorne, asked the City Council on Monday to defer the decision to approve a contract with Oracle and allow Hawthorne time to work with city staff and create a new bid that would meet the city’s needs.
Hawthorne proposed the city "lease back" a hangar it currently leases to Hawthorne for a zero-net rent, invest approximately $2.1 million to refurbish the existing hangar and, in turn, sub-lease the hangar to Morningside for use as a flight school, according to city documents. Hawthorne would provide fuel to Morningside at its cost and support ground handling operations as needed. Additionally, Hawthorne would establish a grant program for at-risk youth in the community who desire a career in aviation in the form of five $2,500 grants per year.
Kegley said Hawthorne’s proposal would save the taxpayers almost $5 million and the use of an existing building and hanger would accelerate the timeline.
City staff recommended the council reject Hawthorne's proposal.
"Hawthorne's proposal is non-responsive to the requirements of the notice in that it does not propose to lease the new hangar, nor does it propose a flight school," staff wrote in the documents. "It does not provide lease payments or other means to repay the proposed $2.1 million city investment. Hawthorne's proposal also does not meet the requirements of the federal EDA grant and those funds would not likely be available to support the development of a flight school."
Mayor Bob Scott said he did not want to prolong the discussion and lose an opportunity. The council voted 4-0, with council member Alex Watters abstaining due to a conflict of interest stemming from his employment at Morningside University.
Under the development and lease agreements with Oracle, the aviation company would lease approximately 100,000 square feet of land for the project for $20,000 per year, complete all interior finishes within the facility, and invest $1 million in furniture, fixtures and equipment. It would also lease the existing "alert hangar" for an initial seven-year term for $1,500 per month and use its best efforts to create 42 new jobs, including instructors in the new flight school.
The city, in turn, would construct and own the new $7 million hangar facility, and provide property tax rebates on a graduated scale to Oracle over the first 15 years of the lease. The city would also complete a variety of improvements and repairs to the apron, roadway and other miscellaneous exterior concrete areas, utilities and other site improvements, which are currently estimated at $295,500.
The city was awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to assist with the construction of the hangar facility, offices and other site improvements. The project would also be funded through approximately $6 million in general obligation bonds.
The project is estimated to be completed in December 2022 and the first class is expected to start in fall 2023. Poole estimates the second year will have an estimated 20 to 25 students. At UNO there are approximately 250 students in the program, Poole said.