Sioux City Council moves northside subdivision forward

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council green-lighted a rezoning request and preliminary plat Monday for an eight-lot residential subdivision with 16 twin-home units on the city's north side.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the rezoning request and a preliminary plat for the Roy Dave Addition, a 3.62-acre tract of land located at 1501 34th St. The zoning will change from Neighborhood Conservation to General Residential, which will allow for the development of the site for 16 twin-homes.

The preliminary plat shows a new cul-de-sac street with access from 34th Street that would be named Lafayette Court and eight lots fronting on the new street. The preliminary plat meets city goals of new residential infill on the north side and that the development size and scale conforms with existing development in the vicinity.

Although a few residents previously expressed opposition to the subdivision, no residents stepped up to the microphone to speak against it on Monday.

"It sounds like though, with the exception of traffic or increased people in the neighborhood, everything else has been addressed," Councilman Alex Watters said, looking to Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission member Ryan Ross for confirmation.